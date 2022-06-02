 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UL’s Coffren earns honorable mention All-America honors

  • 0
GOLF 031522_Eddie Coffren.jpg

Lynchburg freshman Eddie Coffren V watches his shot during the Hill City Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club in mid-March. 

 Erin Farina, LynchburgSports.com

University of Lynchburg freshman Eddie Coffren V picked up an honorable-mention All-America nod from the Golf Coaches Association of America, the organization announced Thursday.

Coffren, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player and rookie of the year, was one of four from the league to earn All-America honors from the organization after recording one of the best seasons in Lynchburg history.

Coffren recorded five top-five finishes on his way to an appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament — as Lynchburg's first men's golfer to compete at nationals since 2018. The Owings, Maryland, native posted a league-leading 72.5 scoring average, was named ODAC player of the week four times and finished fourth in the conference tourney, which marked Lynchburg's first top-five finish there since 2011. His 210 at the event is the best three-day score in the ODAC tournament in program history. 

Thursday's honor comes three weeks after he earned all-region honors from the GCAA.

People are also reading…

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg’s game against Carolina suspended in eighth inning

The Hillcats trailed the Mudcats 5-2 when Game 4 of their six-game series was suspended because of rain at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday.

After trailing for most of the night, the Hillcats pulled even on three consecutive extra-base hits in the bottom of the sixth. Jake Fox tripled to right field to drive in Isaiah Greene, who also tripled, and Fox came home on Jorge Burgos’ double. But the Mudcats answered in the eighth with a leadoff homer and two-run shot from Jackson Chourio and Jeferson Quero, respectively.

The game will resume at 5 p.m. Friday with no outs and a runner on first for Carolina in the top of the eighth. Game 5 will follow at 6:30 p.m. Lynchburg leads the series 3-0.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted in 2021 beating death

Former Virginia Tech football player acquitted in 2021 beating death

Jurors have acquitted a former Virginia Tech football player who had been accused of fatally beating a man he says he initially believed from a Tinder match to be a woman. News outlets report former player Isimemen Etute was found not guilty of second-degree murder after the jury deliberated for several hours Friday. Prosecutors told jurors in closing arguments that Etute became enraged and fatally beat Jerry Smith upon learning his Tinder match was a man. On Thursday, Etute testified Smith reached for what Etute thought was a gun. Smith did not own a gun, but police said they had found a knife between the man's mattress and box spring.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Eight of the weirdest Wimbledon tennis traditions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert