UL’s Coffren earns honorable mention All-America honors

University of Lynchburg freshman Eddie Coffren V picked up an honorable-mention All-America nod from the Golf Coaches Association of America, the organization announced Thursday.

Coffren, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference player and rookie of the year, was one of four from the league to earn All-America honors from the organization after recording one of the best seasons in Lynchburg history.

Coffren recorded five top-five finishes on his way to an appearance in the NCAA Division III tournament — as Lynchburg's first men's golfer to compete at nationals since 2018. The Owings, Maryland, native posted a league-leading 72.5 scoring average, was named ODAC player of the week four times and finished fourth in the conference tourney, which marked Lynchburg's first top-five finish there since 2011. His 210 at the event is the best three-day score in the ODAC tournament in program history.

Thursday's honor comes three weeks after he earned all-region honors from the GCAA.

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Lynchburg’s game against Carolina suspended in eighth inning

The Hillcats trailed the Mudcats 5-2 when Game 4 of their six-game series was suspended because of rain at Bank of the James Stadium on Thursday.

After trailing for most of the night, the Hillcats pulled even on three consecutive extra-base hits in the bottom of the sixth. Jake Fox tripled to right field to drive in Isaiah Greene, who also tripled, and Fox came home on Jorge Burgos’ double. But the Mudcats answered in the eighth with a leadoff homer and two-run shot from Jackson Chourio and Jeferson Quero, respectively.

The game will resume at 5 p.m. Friday with no outs and a runner on first for Carolina in the top of the eighth. Game 5 will follow at 6:30 p.m. Lynchburg leads the series 3-0.