UL women's basketball coach Abby Pyzik Smith stepping down

From staff reports

University of Lynchburg women’s basketball coach Abby Pyzik Smith is stepping down from her post after 10 years.

The school announced the change, which is effective Dec. 1, on Monday afternoon. Pyzik Smith decided to step away from the program because of growing family responsibilities during the ongoing pandemic, UL said in a news release.

“My greatest joy is in knowing the incredibly strong women who have graduated from our program to go on to make differences in their communities,” a statement from Pyzik Smith reads in part. “I am so proud.”

Assistant coach Katie Crump, a 2012 Lynchburg alumna, will take over as interim head coach.

After previous assistant coaching stops at Oakland City, Davidson, and Washington and Lee, Pyzik Smith, a 2004 Lynchburg alumna, returned to her alma mater to take over as head coach in 2010.

In 10 seasons, she amassed a 162-111 record and became the winningest coach in program history.

In the second half of her stint at Lynchburg, she led the Hornets to new heights, helping her team in 2016 to the first Old Dominion Athletic Conference title and NCAA Division III tournament berth in program history and a school-record 24 wins.