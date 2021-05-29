University of Lynchburg baseball drops first game in NCAA regional

Lynchburg, meanwhile, couldn’t find any answers. SU starter Jackson Balzan (7-1) set down nine UL batters in order over the first three frames and didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning.

UL finally put a runner on in the fourth inning, when Garrett Jackson was hit by a pitch. Carson, who remained in at designated hitter after his night on the mound was done, also reached on a walk.

But Balzan stranded both of those runners to maintain his team’s four-run advantage.

UL left seven men on base Saturday. The only run the Hornets managed to plate came courtesy of PJ Alvanos’ groundout in the sixth.

It was the most productive frame of the night for Lynchburg, with a pair of hits. Jackson knocked a leadoff single to right field and advanced to third on Avery Neaves’ double before Alvanos sent him home.

Lynchburg cut the lead to 4-1 with the series at the plate, but Balzan, who pitched through the eighth, and closer Clayton Dwyer, retired the final nine UL batters.

SU put up another two runs for insurance, though it wasn’t needed, in the seventh. Hyder proved productive again on an RBI single down the left-field line, and Ference added a tally to his RBI total with a single in the next at-bat.