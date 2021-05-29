University of Lynchburg baseball drops first game in NCAA regional

In a matchup of the last two undefeated teams in an NCAA Division III baseball regional Saturday, Salisbury got its offense going early to ensure it would emerge unblemished still against Lynchburg. Salisbury’s first batter reached on a walk, and the Sea Gulls’ attack in the first inning on UL starter Kinston Carson continued and resulted in a lead they never relinquished en route to a 6-1 victory.
Carson struggled in the first frame and again in the third, only recording one out in the latter before giving way to Adam Dofflemyer. But the Sea Gulls pounced on Carson for four runs before Dofflemyer entered Saturday’s contest at Truist Point in High Point, North Carolina.
Salisbury (28-4) plated two runs each in the first and third innings, tallying five hits before UL (36-14) could record nine outs.
Cameron Hyder had the first two of his three RBIs on the night in accounting for the Sea Gulls’ first scores. His single to right-center field scored Stephen Rice and Scott Cameron, who reached on a fielder’s choice and single, respectively.
In addition to the two hits he gave up in the first, Carson (3-2) allowed three more in the third, including Jacob Ference’s triple to center field that gave Salisbury a 4-0 lead. The Sea Gulls cashed in on their opportunities early, as both of those runs were set up by singles.
Lynchburg, meanwhile, couldn’t find any answers. SU starter Jackson Balzan (7-1) set down nine UL batters in order over the first three frames and didn’t give up a hit until the fifth inning.
UL finally put a runner on in the fourth inning, when Garrett Jackson was hit by a pitch. Carson, who remained in at designated hitter after his night on the mound was done, also reached on a walk.
But Balzan stranded both of those runners to maintain his team’s four-run advantage.
UL left seven men on base Saturday. The only run the Hornets managed to plate came courtesy of PJ Alvanos’ groundout in the sixth.
It was the most productive frame of the night for Lynchburg, with a pair of hits. Jackson knocked a leadoff single to right field and advanced to third on Avery Neaves’ double before Alvanos sent him home.
Lynchburg cut the lead to 4-1 with the series at the plate, but Balzan, who pitched through the eighth, and closer Clayton Dwyer, retired the final nine UL batters.
SU put up another two runs for insurance, though it wasn’t needed, in the seventh. Hyder proved productive again on an RBI single down the left-field line, and Ference added a tally to his RBI total with a single in the next at-bat.
Hyder and Ference combined for five of Salisbury’s nine hits. Cameron and Rice had the other four, each going 2 for 4 with two runs scored.
UL managed just three hits on the night. In addition to Neaves and Jackson, Carrson Atkins recorded a hit — a double in the fifth — for UL.
Lynchburg went through more than two arms for the first time in the NCAA tournament Saturday. The Hornets in each of their previous two games — three-run wins over LaGrange and Birmingham Southern — only used the starters Zack Potts and Brandon Pond, respectively, and Altavista grad Grayson Thurman in relief both days.
Carson took the loss Saturday and gave up four runs (all earned) on four hits. He walked four. Dofflemyer spent 4 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing two runs (both earned) on two hits. He had three of the UL pitching staff’s six total strikeouts.
Balzan, in eight innings, walked four and struck out 12 while allowing one earned run on three hits. Dwyer threw one perfect frame, fanning one.
The loss Saturday was Lynchburg’s first of the NCAA tournament — which features regionals played in a double-elimination format — and snapped a four-game winning streak dating back to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship series.
The Hornets will look to keep their season alive Sunday in an elimination game against Birmingham Southern. The elimination game initially was scheduled to be played Saturday following the conclusion of the SU-UL game, but storms forced it to be postponed.
UL beat BSC 6-3 on Friday. BSC staved off elimination earlier in the day Saturday.
The winner of Sunday’s first matchup, set for 11:30 a.m. at Truist Point, will move on to the regional championship to face Salisbury. Lynchburg, should it advance past BSC, would need to beat SU twice to advance to the NCAA tournament’s next round.