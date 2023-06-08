For the first time in program history, the University of Lynchburg baseball team has captured a national title.

The Hornets took down the country's top-ranked team, Johns Hopkins, 7-6 in an edge-of-your-seat affair Thursday afternoon in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, behind solid pitching in crunch time, a handful of defensive highlights and the biggest double of Jackson Harding's life.

For the first time since arriving in Iowa for the NCAA Division III championship tournament last week, UL fell behind. John Hopkins went ahead 4-0 in the first inning, but then starter Jack Bachmore (normally a closer) settled in, and he and three relievers gave Lynchburg's offense a chance by keeping the hot JHU bats mostly at bay for the remainder of the evening.

Wesley Arrington entered in the eighth and slammed the door shut.

Thanks to solid hitting from his teammates — including Gavin Collins and his two-RBI single, Ben Jones with his two-run homer and Harding with his bases-clearing double, which turned into the game-winning hit — Arrington had a cushion when he toed the rubber Thursday, three days after tossing a complete game. And even after the Blue Jays cut into that lead in the eighth and threatened to do more damage by loading the bases, Arrington delivered his best.

Up 7-6 with two outs, Arrington blew a pitch past Matthew Cooper, the nation's home runs leader who was 2 for 4 to that point in the game, for a strikeout.

Arrington finished off the ninth in the same way, with a K, to cap a 1-2-3 inning that wrapped up the title for UL.

The eighth inning also featured a throw from 200-plus feet from shallow center field by Carrson Atkins to the plate that saved a run. Catcher Holden Fiedler tagged the runner out standing up, with time to spare, to preserve a one-run lead that Arrington turned into the final margin.

Jack Bachmore and the UL defense also picked off and caught a runner stealing in the fifth inning — a play that immediately proved important, as the at-bat during which it occurred resulted in a home run. Instead of two runs out of the hit, JHU got just one.

A single run ultimately was the difference for Lynchburg, which bounced back from a loss to JHU earlier in the day as part of a best-of-three series and capped a record-breaking season by climbing to the very top of the Division III baseball mountain.

