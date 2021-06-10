University of Lynchburg sports see widespread success amid 'COVID year'

Jones led the Hornets to NCAAs and the ODAC title for the first time since 2012. He said he knew his team had “a ton of talent” and could make a postseason run despite a 2-6 start. The run that came to fruition, however, took players committing to “beat COVID.”

UL baseball players, like all the other athletes on campus, had to alter their college experiences to ensure their teammates could continue playing.

For the most part, athletes promptly bought in, men’s lacrosse coach Steve Koudelka said.

“They were pretty quick to learn that, ‘Hey, if we do these things, it gives us the best opportunity to do the thing we love,” said Koudelka, whose team earned its eighth ODAC championship this year.

In addition to four spring ODAC titles, fall teams field hockey and men’s soccer hoisted ODAC trophies, as well as women’s basketball and swimming in the winter.

“No doubt about it: we had a very successful year because our athletes care,” Koudelka said.

Koudelka attributed that success also to the leadership of the university and athletic department, the work of support staff and athletic trainers, and the communication that took place during the year-plus of uncertainty.