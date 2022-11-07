UPDATED: Region Roundup: Lynchburg women's soccer, LU field hockey, win league titles, notch NCAA berths

Through six rounds of penalty kicks, the Lynchburg and Virginia Wesleyan women's soccer teams were on even footing.

It was appropriate, given how the 200 minutes of playing time in Sunday's match and their last meeting went. The Hornets and Marlins battled to a 0-0 tie in the regular season. After 90 minutes Sunday in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship, they were knotted at 1-1, and 20 minutes of overtime elapsed without either team finding the back of the net.

But after each squad tallied four makes apiece in six round of penalties, Lynchburg finally found the edge.

Claire Lloyd, after putting together a stellar defensive performance before the shootout, calmly netted her attempt to give UL a 5-4 lead. Then Rachel Quigley, the VWU goalkeeper who'd tallied a pair of saves against Lynchburg's first four penalty takers, stepped up to the mark for her opportunity.

Her counterpart from UL, goalkeeper Jade Lecklider, provided the lone difference between the evenly matched teams. Lecklider's stop sent No. 4 seed Lynchburg (11-3-7) past No. 3 seed VWU at Foster Field in Virginia Beach.

The Hornets, with the 5-4 PK edge after the 1-1 official result, hoisted their league-leading 17th championship trophy. Lynchburg captured its first title since 2018, along with revenge over the Marlins, who beat UL a year ago for the league championship.

VWU made its 13th title game appearance Sunday, while Lynchburg notched its ODAC-best 19th. Virginia Wesleyan (15-2-3) is the only team to have beaten Lynchburg in the title tilt in regulation, with Washington and Lee getting the best of the Hornets in penalties in 2002.

Lynchburg now has appeared in half of the six ODAC championships decided by penalties, coming out on top in two of three.

Before the shootout Sunday, Lynchburg's Megan Dee and VWU's Olivia Bryant each posted a goal.

Dee put UL on the board first when she sent a rebound off a Quigley save into the right side of the goal in the 66th minute. Mackenzie Joly got the assist by recording one of her three shots to force the Quigley save.

Bryant's score came off an assist by Alexis Miller, who served a free kick into the box for Miller and the rest of her teammates in the 79th minute. Miller was set up about 10 yards to the left of the box after a VWU player was shoved to the ground, drawing the foul call.

Lynchburg tallied 18 shots to VWU's 14, but the Marlins had a 4-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Quigley and Lecklider each finished with four saves, and were bolstered by solid defense from the lines in front of them.

Among those who helped out defensively for Lynchburg, in addition to offering a boost offensively with her speed down the left side of the field, was reserve Victoria Newman, a Jefferson Forest product.

Her former JF classmate, Kailyn Yeager, played well for VWU and recorded one of the Marlins' four makes in the PK shootout.

Yeager's make gave the Marlins a 2-1 edge through two rounds, made possible by Quigley's save on Lynchburg's first attempt by Sophie Walsh. But in Round 3, Lynchburg evened the tally with a make and Lecklider save against Bryant's attempt.

Neither team went ahead in the next round, after Quigley stopped Joly's attempt and VWU's Alex Agee sent her PK off the crossbar.

Each team made its next two tries to set up the two determining attempts.

Lynchburg received an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. It will play Montclair State in the first round.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty 3, Old Dominion 1

Liberty held a 1-0 lead for more than 48 minutes, until Old Dominion's Sanci Mokenboer evened the tally with her goal in the 51st minute at ODU's L.R. Hill Sports Complex.

But amid a frenzied final 10 minutes, the Flames didn't panic. Bethany Dykema recorded the game winner three minutes later and with less than six minutes to play, and Martu added a goal for good measure with just 18 ticks left on the clock to send LU past ODU for the Flames' second Big East Conference title in their fifth championship game appearance in program history.

The second-seeded Flames (12-7) earned revenge after falling to the top-seeded Monarchs (15-3) in a shootout in the regular-season finale, and picked up a second straight league title and automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Liberty, which got on the board just 1:34 into the game on a goal by Daniella Rhodes, is the defending national runner-up, after falling to Northwestern in the title game a year ago.

The Flames won Sunday despite ODU's advantage in both shots (12-8) and penalty corners (8-3). Azul Irixity Irigoyen tallied four saves for the Flames, and Jodie Conolly and Pima Iturraspe each had an assist.

LU is slated to take on Maryland in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at noon Friday. The rematch of the 2021 Final Four, which Liberty won 3-2 in double overtime, will be held at the Terrapins' Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park, Maryland. Princeton and Syracuse also will play in the first round in the College Park pod.