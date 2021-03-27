VES grad Ismael Plet part of Oral Roberts team that busted brackets

There’s an excitement in the air on the Virginia Episcopal School campus in Lynchburg.
Those there to study, teach and reside are caught up in the magic of March, but not because teams to which their allegiances belong have made it through the madness of the NCAA Tournament. No team in the commonwealth, in fact — not Virginia nor Virginia Tech, and not Lynchburg’s Liberty Flames — is still standing.
VES faculty, staff, students and alumni, however, still have reason to be invested.
From their 160-acre campus, they’re rooting for a team based 1,100 miles away, the team that caused the madness this year — a team whose roster includes one of their own, Ismael Plet.
“VES is buzzing about Ish,” said Darko Sedlar, the VES varsity boys basketball coach, and Plet’s leader for the previous four seasons.
Now, instead of watching Plet on the court in front of him, Sedlar watches his former pupil on TV as a member of the Oral Roberts men’s basketball team. Last weekend, Sedlar and the VES community watched as Plet and the Golden Eagles pulled off a pair of improbable upsets, sending brackets up in flames.
Fifteenth-seeded ORU, the school based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shocked No. 2 seed Ohio State in overtime, 75-72, in the first round. Two days later, it followed with an 81-78 win over No. 7 seed Florida. Only one other 15 seed, Florida Gulf Coast in 2013, has ever made it to the Sweet 16.
“Pure joy and excitement for him” Sedlar said of seeing Plet run onto the court to celebrate with his new team.
Plet, a 6-foot-7 freshman forward, remembers well the joy he and his teammates felt.
“It was amazing,” he said of those celebrations on the court and in the locker room, where players danced and spewed water bottles onto each other and their coach.
“Victory’s always sweeter when you’re the underdog.”
Since July, the Golden Eagles had done all the appropriate preparation heading into the postseason, Plet said, explaining tough nonconference games set them up for success against better-seeded opponents in the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s beautiful to see that work paying off,” said Plet, who also said he has been overwhelmed with congratulatory texts and messages — at least 150 of them — from those in Lynchburg and at ORU.
Plet’s last year has been a whirlwind, the success in the tourney only the latest in a wild string of developments for the ORU freshman.
A year ago, Plet saw the final months of his senior year overshadowed by the pandemic. COVID-19, of course, has altered the months that followed, in the first year of his college career.
He and teammates have had to mature quickly, because being personally responsible in following safety precautions is the only way they could play.
In addition to adjusting to college life and completing course work for demanding classes, Plet and the Golden Eagles have been subject to continuous virus testing, a necessity that has increased since the team arrived in Indianapolis — where the food in the “controlled environment” for the tournament “could be better,” Plet said jokingly.
But Plet is all in on the process. He believes his coach, Paul Mills, when he talks about teams playing with chemistry being the ones to find success. And he’s seen that idea become reality for him and his team.
Plet’s been a cheerleader in the postseason run. The rookie from Amsterdam, who came to Lynchburg and VES in pursuit of a basketball career, believes his teammates’ love for and belief in each other has helped them to this point.
Plet also has seen himself improve. He has played in 12 games, pulling down 18 rebounds and scoring 14 points.
Through practice and in the film room, he’s said he’s learned to see the court better; he’s better now at staying in front of the ball defensively; his ball-handling has improved, and he’s working on his jump shot every day.
He attributes those jumps in skill level to his coaching staff, who he pointed to as a reason he chose the small, Christian university.
Now, Plet and the Golden Eagles have a chance to become one of the final eight teams remaining. The nation’s leading scorer, guard Max Abmas, and Oral Roberts take on 10th-seeded Arkansas at 6:25 p.m. Saturday. The game will be broadcast on TBS.
It's a rematch of a Dec. 20 contest the Razorbacks won 87-76. So the Sweet 16 game is a chance for them to “make right” the past, the “test [we] didn’t pass” previously.
Continue shooting well (the Golden Eagles enter shooting 38.5% from 3-point range, 12th-best in the nation overall) and they have a chance. The Golden Eagles certainly believe as much.
“We believe we can beat anybody,” Plet explained, adding his team has hopes of winning it all.
They’ll take it one game and one possession at a time, though, and Plet will savor every moment.