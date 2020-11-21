Virginia blows out Abilene Christian but suffers critical injuries

The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress

CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia entered Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian with two important goals: Soundly beat the Wildcats and avoid injuries.

The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) accomplished the first goal, rolling over an outmatched Abilene Christian squad 55-15. Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong dominated the Wildcats, racking up 435 total yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover.

But costly injuries appeared throughout the victory.

Cornerback Nick Grant went down on the team’s first defensive series. He later returned, but the biggest blow came a couple plays later when star linebacker Charles Snowden suffered a right leg injury. He remained down on the field long after the whistle blew and took his helmet off and slammed it on the turf in frustration.

“It’s always hard to see players get hurt,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I hate that part of the business and this job, especially the players that I have such good relationships with and just admire.”

Mendenhall declined to provide official updates on anyone’s health immediately after the game.