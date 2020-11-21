Virginia blows out Abilene Christian but suffers critical injuries

The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia entered Saturday’s game against Abilene Christian with two important goals: Soundly beat the Wildcats and avoid injuries.
The Cavaliers (4-4, 3-4 ACC) accomplished the first goal, rolling over an outmatched Abilene Christian squad 55-15. Starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong dominated the Wildcats, racking up 435 total yards and four touchdowns without committing a turnover.
But costly injuries appeared throughout the victory.
Cornerback Nick Grant went down on the team’s first defensive series. He later returned, but the biggest blow came a couple plays later when star linebacker Charles Snowden suffered a right leg injury. He remained down on the field long after the whistle blew and took his helmet off and slammed it on the turf in frustration.
“It’s always hard to see players get hurt,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “I hate that part of the business and this job, especially the players that I have such good relationships with and just admire.”
Mendenhall declined to provide official updates on anyone’s health immediately after the game.
Trainers helped Snowden off the field as he avoided putting any pressure on his leg. He immediately headed toward the locker room and returned to the sideline in the second half wearing a sweatshirt and what looked like a cast on his right leg. He sat on a training table for the final half, chatting with teammates who stopped by to share words of encouragement.
Later in the first half, Lavel Davis Jr. fell hard and missed a few plays. Fortunately, Davis Jr. returned, but the Cavaliers’ bad injury luck wasn’t finished.
Freshman defensive lineman Nusi Malani, a player the Cavaliers desperately need because of limited defensive line depth, also exited the game. After speaking with trainers, Malani went to the locker room.
While injuries might keep head coach Bronco Mendenhall up at night, Virginia’s on-field performance Saturday should put him at ease. The Cavaliers opened the scoring with a 28-yard yard touchdown pass to Tony Poljan.
On the final play of the first quarter, Virginia extended its lead to 14-0 on a 90-yard touchdown strike from Armstrong to Davis Jr. The 6-foot-7 receiver caught the ball around midfield before galloping past the defense.
“We saw it once in fall camp this year, and we were like, ‘Oh wow, he’s got some speed,’” Armstrong said.
Virginia took a 28-7 lead into halftime, scoring on a pair of Shane Simpson 1-yard rushing touchdowns, including one as the clock expired to end the first half. Abilene Christian found the end zone on a 2-yard pass from Stone Earle to Kobe Clark.
UVa’s lead quickly grew in the opening moments of the second half, as the Wahoos ran a quick toss play to Keytaon Thompson, who turned the short pass into a 56-yard touchdown. Two minutes later, Thompson took the ball, rolled left and flipped it to Armstrong who launched a 52-yard touchdown pass to Ra’Shaun Henry on a trick play.
As the lead grew, so did the list of injuries.
Amos went down on a special teams play, slowly leaving the field and not returning to the game. He favored his right leg as he limped off the field.
The Cavaliers added their final offensive score on a 2-yard pass from Lindell Stone to freshman wide receiver Demick Starling.
As time expired, UVa’s D’Sean Perry returned an interception 84 yards.
The Cavs sit at .500 and have won three straight games. They’ll also need to craft a plan to sustain success as depth dwindles because of injuries.
“You definitely feel for the guys,” linebacker Nick Jackson said. “They’re your brothers, and you want to play for them, so you just come out and play for them. Do what they would do for you.”
