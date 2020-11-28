Virginia Tech upsets Villanova in overtime

The Roanoke Times

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia Tech rolled the dice on playing third-ranked Villanova on short notice. The gamble paid off.

Tech erased a 12-point second-half deficit and upset Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort.

The Hokies beat the No. 3 team in the nation for the second straight November. Tech knocked off then-No. 3 Michigan State in the Maul Invitational last November.

Tech (2-0) was originally scheduled to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday, but Temple announced Thursday its team was going into a 14-day quarantine because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was tied at 38 with 15:16 to go, but the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to build a 49-38 lead with 10:38 to go.

Down 52-40 with 8:45 left, Tech went on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 56-54 with 4:01 to go.

Villanova’s Collin Gillespie sank two free throws to extend the lead to 58-54. Tyrece Radford made two free throws to cut the lead to 58-56 with 2:24 left.