Virginia Tech upsets Villanova in overtime

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Virginia Tech rolled the dice on playing third-ranked Villanova on short notice. The gamble paid off.
Tech erased a 12-point second-half deficit and upset Villanova 81-73 in overtime Saturday night in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Classic at the Mohegan Sun casino and resort.
The Hokies beat the No. 3 team in the nation for the second straight November. Tech knocked off then-No. 3 Michigan State in the Maul Invitational last November.
Tech (2-0) was originally scheduled to play Temple at the Mohegan Sun on Saturday, but Temple announced Thursday its team was going into a 14-day quarantine because one of its players tested positive for COVID-19.
The game was tied at 38 with 15:16 to go, but the Wildcats went on an 11-0 run to build a 49-38 lead with 10:38 to go.
Down 52-40 with 8:45 left, Tech went on a 14-4 run to cut the deficit to 56-54 with 4:01 to go.
Villanova’s Collin Gillespie sank two free throws to extend the lead to 58-54. Tyrece Radford made two free throws to cut the lead to 58-56 with 2:24 left.
After Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored for the Wildcats, Wabissa Bede buried a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 60-59 with 1:44 left. Robinson-Earl scored to extend the lead to 62-59 with 1:11 left. Cartier Diarra made two free throws to cut the lead to 62-61 with 12.3 seconds remaining.
Justin Moore missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds left.
Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma scored inside with 1.3 seconds left and was fouled. He hit the free throw to make it 64-62.
Justyn Mutts was called for a foul before the inbounds pass. Moore made two free throws to tie the score at 64 with 1.3 seconds left.
Mutts made a 3-pointer to give the Hokies a 67-64 lead early in overtime. He later made two free throws later as Tech pulled away.
for a 69-64 lead with 3:35 left in OT.
After Moore scored, Alleyne scored for a 71-66 lead.
After a Caleb Daniels 3-pointer, Aluma scored and was fouled. The basket and free throw gave Tech a 74-68 lead with 44.3 seconds left.
Diarra made one of two free throws for a 75-69 lead with 33.5 seconds to go in OT.
The teams were tied at 29 at halftime. Tech shot 52% from the field in the half to Villanova’s 38%. Tech had 20 points in the paint in the half. Villanova had six 3-pointers in the half to Tech’s three.
Young tinkered with his lineup, starting Mutts instead of Alleyne. Mutts played power forward, with Tyrese Radford shifting back to his usual small forward slot after having started at power forward in the small starting lineup Tech used in Wednesday’s opener.
The Hokies will play their second and final “Bubbleville” game against South Florida on Sunday night.
