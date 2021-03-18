Watch now: Looking back at University of Lynchburg swim program's historic season

Treading water is an essential skill in the pool, though it doesn’t really play a factor when it comes to competitive meets.

But at the conclusion of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships last Sunday at Liberty Natatorium, after all the medals were handed out and awards were announced, swimmers on the University of Lynchburg women’s team had to tap into that skill. Their hands, after all, were full.

The Hornets, hoisted new hardware above their heads, careful to protect from the water the precious addition to the program’s history. From swimmer to swimmer, the championship trophy made its way around the jubilant group as it celebrated the conference title.

“Speechless,” said Emma-Grace Spach, a sophomore who has been part of the women’s program for the entirety of its existence. “It was unlike everything I’ve ever experienced before. … It’s super special to share with everybody, especially this year, given everything that’s gone on with COVID. We’ve just been working so hard for this moment, so it was super great to see our hard work pay off.”

After a few days of letting the “ODAC champion” title sink in, Spach, her teammates and coach Brad Dunn explained the accomplishment was a welcome development for the young program, especially given the oddities of the past year.