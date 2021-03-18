Watch now: Looking back at University of Lynchburg swim program's historic season

Treading water is an essential skill in the pool, though it doesn’t really play a factor when it comes to competitive meets.
But at the conclusion of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference championships last Sunday at Liberty Natatorium, after all the medals were handed out and awards were announced, swimmers on the University of Lynchburg women’s team had to tap into that skill. Their hands, after all, were full.
The Hornets, hoisted new hardware above their heads, careful to protect from the water the precious addition to the program’s history. From swimmer to swimmer, the championship trophy made its way around the jubilant group as it celebrated the conference title.
“Speechless,” said Emma-Grace Spach, a sophomore who has been part of the women’s program for the entirety of its existence. “It was unlike everything I’ve ever experienced before. … It’s super special to share with everybody, especially this year, given everything that’s gone on with COVID. We’ve just been working so hard for this moment, so it was super great to see our hard work pay off.”
After a few days of letting the “ODAC champion” title sink in, Spach, her teammates and coach Brad Dunn explained the accomplishment was a welcome development for the young program, especially given the oddities of the past year.
Jumping off the diving board, while dressed in a suit, offered a release for Dunn and his swimmers, who experienced different-looking practice sessions under COVID-19 safety protocols. That a season happened, and ended with the historic feat, was the culmination and result of athletes’ resolve. Believing in each other and the process, Dunn said, played an important role.
“Did I think it was going to happen [so soon]? No,” Dunn said. “But did I think it could happen? Yes.”
In addition to the title, the season carried with it multiple other accomplishments, including 28 all-ODAC nods between the UL women (16 first-, second- or third-team honors) and men (12 awards). The men’s team placed second at the conference meet.
“The men are the best they’ve ever been,” Dunn said.
Delaney Kennedy, on the women’s side, picked up the rookie of the meet title. At the conclusion of the campaign, Spencer Swam — a junior from Pennsylvania who made the trip to Maryland during school breaks to find an open pool to practice at — was named the men’s ODAC scholar-athlete of the year.
Dunn, the ODAC women’s coach of the year, also said 90% of swimmers posted lifetime-best times in their respective events throughout the year, adding athletes on the men’s and women’s teams saw their names added to the record books on multiple occasions, leaving their marks on the program.
And on that ODAC trophy, too, marks will remain. But for Dunn and his staff, the UL athletic department and the swimmers who made the title happen, those water spots, from that celebratory session in the pool on March 7, are more than acceptable.