Watch now: Lynchburg field hockey captures third straight ODAC title

It was a good day for players named Emily.
And thanks to the performances of Emily Yanes and Emily Dudley, who teamed up for two of the Lynchburg field hockey team’s three goals, Sunday turned into a good day to be a Hornet.
With a 3-1 victory over Washington and Lee at Shellenberger Field, the Hornets, for the third straight year, captured the Old Dominion Athletic Conference title.
“It’s really great to go out like this,” said Dudley, a senior forward who recorded assists on Yanes’ two goals, the Hornets’ second and third of the day.
The win capped a perfect (pandemic-shortened) season for the Hornets (9-0), and served as a full-circle moment for Dudley and her classmates.
Three years ago, the then-freshmen members of the Lynchburg squad fell to Washington and Lee (8-2) in the title game. That 2017 contest was a battle, and ultimately decided in overtime — like the Hornets and Generals’ regular-season meeting this year.
On Sunday, however, the Hornets’ speed on drives and ability to connect on passes meant Lynchburg never trailed against a team that entered on a six-game winning streak.
Brittany Claybaugh broke open the scoring with less than three minutes to go until halftime when she knocked the ball into the back of the net off a save by W&L goalkeeper Sara Amil (seven saves).
The Emilys took care of the rest of Lynchburg’s scoring from there.
In the 46h minute, Dudley dribbled down the right side of the field and sent a shot toward the left side of the goal, where Yanes was waiting to knock the ball out of the air and into the cage for a 2-0 lead.
“I was really happy I was able to contribute,” Yanes said. "It was kind of just an instinct to go running toward the goal and try and get it in.”
On the Hornets’ second penalty corner in a span of a few seconds, Dudley — this time from straight on — sent another shot toward the cage, and Yanes deflected the ball from her feet in the goal past Amil in the 48th minute.
“I love watching teammates score,” said Dudley, Lynchburg’s second-leading scorer on the year with eight goals. “I’d rather them score than score myself.”
The goal gave UL a 3-1 cushion exactly one minute after Grace Amaden’s goal cut the Washington and Lee deficit to 2-1.
The Generals took 12 shots to Lynchburg’s 13 and created opportunities in transition. But Lynchburg’s defense stood stout.
Grace Weise dribbled around a defender and was in position to pull W&L back within a goal in the 52nd minute, but Laurel Nicks recorded one of her five saves on Weise’s shot.
W&L had two penalty corners in the final five minutes, but Nicks had another save against Tess Muneses’ shot on the first, and the Generals didn’t get a shot off on the second before time ran out on their comeback bid.
“I think it came down to they were able to capitalize a little bit more on their opportunities than we were today,” W&L coach Gina Wills said.
For UL offensively, Yanes, a sophomore who mostly has entered off the bench this season, answered the call Sunday to contribute. When the Hornets’ leading scorer Jackie Lerro, an All-American in 2019, went out with an injury in the second quarter, coach Enza Steele shuffled players on the field and asked Yanes to move to the left side.
“I said, ‘Are you good, are you OK?’” Steele recalled asking Yanes.
Then, Steele, one of the country’s winningest field hockey coaches, followed quickly with a charge: “You’re gonna score.”
Yanes did just that, perfectly executing in her self-described role: “When they need me, I’m here and I’m ready to go.”
As players rang the campus victory bell — becoming the fourth Lynchburg team to complete the tradition this year for capturing an ODAC title — Steele could only smile.
The win Sunday, she explained, was evidence of the development of her players in a season staged amid the pandemic.
“To seem them develop and become the team that they were, [it] was … inspiring that they exceled that much," she said.
When players were out at different points in the season under campus safety protocols, Steele added, others stepped up.
“I think it just [points to] our strength as a group, as a unit,” she said. “We’re not just one person strong, and I think that’s what made it really hard for teams to beat us.”
The coach, who wrapped up her 42nd season with Lynchburg on Sunday, laughed as she enjoyed yet another championship celebration. When Yanes answered that simple yet monumental mission Steele set out for her, Steele looked like a prophet.
“If coaching was that easy,” Steele said as she chuckled.
Leading a team in a pandemic, through an overtime game in the ODAC tournament semifinals, certainly didn’t make for a straight path to the title. But to outsiders, Steele might be making it look easy — adding a league-leading 21st championship to her resume.
In half of Steele’s seasons at the helm, Lynchburg has walked away with the trophy. She has more of those than many of her players have years alive. But this one is special, too.
Asked Sunday if the latest title measures up to the others, Steele answered quickly: