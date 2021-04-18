Watch now: Lynchburg field hockey captures third straight ODAC title

“To seem them develop and become the team that they were, [it] was … inspiring that they exceled that much," she said.

When players were out at different points in the season under campus safety protocols, Steele added, others stepped up.

“I think it just [points to] our strength as a group, as a unit,” she said. “We’re not just one person strong, and I think that’s what made it really hard for teams to beat us.”

The coach, who wrapped up her 42nd season with Lynchburg on Sunday, laughed as she enjoyed yet another championship celebration. When Yanes answered that simple yet monumental mission Steele set out for her, Steele looked like a prophet.

“If coaching was that easy,” Steele said as she chuckled.

Leading a team in a pandemic, through an overtime game in the ODAC tournament semifinals, certainly didn’t make for a straight path to the title. But to outsiders, Steele might be making it look easy — adding a league-leading 21st championship to her resume.

In half of Steele’s seasons at the helm, Lynchburg has walked away with the trophy. She has more of those than many of her players have years alive. But this one is special, too.