WATCH NOW: Lynchburg women secure spot in ODAC title game

After tallying just four points in the first 20 minutes, she added 18 in the second to finish with a team-high 22 points. Maggie Quarles, thanks to a 4-for-6 performance from beyond the arc, added 20 points, and fellow starter Erin Green added 16.

Eight other players broke into the scoring column for UL (10-1). But it was Davis who turned the game in the Hornets’ favor.

When Megan Horn tied it at 43-all with 6:03 to go in the third quarter, Davis responded both offensively and defensively for the Hornets.

First, she knocked down a pair of free throws. Then, after recording a block on the other end, hit a short jumper to give UL a 46-43 lead. With two more points and two assists from Davis during its 13-4 run, Lynchburg secured a lead it never relinquished the rest of the way.

Asked if there has been something particularly special in each of her two big games against W&L, Davis couldn’t put her finger on any one difference.

“I’m not really sure, to be quite honest,” she said.

Whatever it was, her teammates fed off of it.