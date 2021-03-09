WATCH NOW: Lynchburg women secure spot in ODAC title game

Four years removed from her playing career, Katie Crump watched as her former team cut down the net at the Salem Civic Center. She remembers the joy on the faces of the players celebrating, players who donned the same letters she wore. On that day in 2016, those athletes on the Lynchburg women’s basketball team celebrated a feat no others in program history had: winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship.
Flash forward five years and the Lynchburg women have a chance at another crown, this time with Crump at the helm as interim coach.
Thanks to an 87-75 win over Washington and Lee on Tuesday, Crump and the women’s team at her alma mater need only one win to secure the title of ODAC champs and become just the second squad in program history to do so.
“Hopefully we’re cutting down the net Thursday, as well,” Crump said of her team, which has won 10 straight.
Locked in a tight battle for the majority of the first half and the first few minutes of the second, the No. 2 seed Hornets pulled away from the third-seeded Generals (5-3) to end the third quarter in the ODAC tournament semifinals at Turner Gymnasium.
Lizzie Davis, a junior point guard, was largely to thank. Ten days after posting a career-high 29 points in the regular-season meeting with W&L, she recorded another 20-plus point performance.
After tallying just four points in the first 20 minutes, she added 18 in the second to finish with a team-high 22 points. Maggie Quarles, thanks to a 4-for-6 performance from beyond the arc, added 20 points, and fellow starter Erin Green added 16.
Eight other players broke into the scoring column for UL (10-1). But it was Davis who turned the game in the Hornets’ favor.
When Megan Horn tied it at 43-all with 6:03 to go in the third quarter, Davis responded both offensively and defensively for the Hornets.
First, she knocked down a pair of free throws. Then, after recording a block on the other end, hit a short jumper to give UL a 46-43 lead. With two more points and two assists from Davis during its 13-4 run, Lynchburg secured a lead it never relinquished the rest of the way.
Asked if there has been something particularly special in each of her two big games against W&L, Davis couldn’t put her finger on any one difference.
“I’m not really sure, to be quite honest,” she said.
Whatever it was, her teammates fed off of it.
As a team, Lynchburg put together an impressive shooting night, hitting 51.8% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point land. The Hornets also earned a huge advantage at the free-throw line, hitting 23 of 29 while Washington and Lee took just nine shots there, making only one.
That free-throw shooting sealed the game for the Hornets, who held off the Generals’ comeback try. W&L hitting 7 of 10 from beyond the arc in the final 10 minutes.
Washington and Lee shot 39.7% from the field and got double-figure performances from three players, including Horn with a game-high 23.
W&L found success on the boards in the second half in particular, and turned 15 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points for the game.
“That is far too many for any team,” Crump said of the rebounding figure.
The Generals held Lynchburg’s leading scorer, Abby Oguich, to two points. Lynchburg made up for the difference with contributions from multiple other players. Its bench tallied 26 points.
“Anyone can step up at any point,” said Quarles, who had 14 of her 20 points in the first half. “We have people that can step up when their name is called.”
UL also was pleased with how it took care of the ball, only turning it over 11 times — its lowest total of the season.
Though the Hornets were trying “to keep Thursday [the championship game] out of the back of our heads,” they let the joy take over in the waning minutes of Tuesday’s semifinals. Starters who’d been pulled to give other athletes a chance at playing time danced on the sideline as their teammates knocked down free throws and salted the game away.
The Hornets, for just the third time ever, are headed back to the title game. They’ll take on No. 4 Roanoke at 4 p.m. Thursday, and hope they can end the season (because there is no Division III NCAA Tournament this year) by hoisting the championship trophy on their home court.
“We’re excited to be able to host the championship on our home floor,” Quarles said, “where we’ve put in so much work.”