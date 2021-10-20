Whelan's 'world-class' strike helps Lynchburg men's soccer past Randolph

Whelan, according to UL coach Chris Yeager, was exactly the guy the Hornets wanted in that position. There was no chance for Randolph goalkeeper Zach Aylor to make a stop.

“One of my assistants says, ‘Ball pops out to the top of the box, that’s who we want hitting it,’” Yeager said. “He basically hits lasers in practice. At least one out of three times he’s crushing the ball. We’re getting out of the way, usually.”

The goal followed a sequence of defensive plays Randolph (11-1-2, 4-1-2) made, including another missed chance to clear the ball out of the danger zone. Aylor then punched the ball away to initially avoid damage, but that’s when Whelan got in front of a second attempt by the WildCats to clear it, and he hit pay dirt.

“As soon as it came to him,” Yeager said, “everybody was ready. We knew he was gonna hit it well.”

Whelan’s second score of the season came after Noah Carney tied the game at 1-1 in the 60th minute.

The Randolph junior forward took a pass from Evan Blow, who picked up a short Lynchburg goal kick, on the right side. Carney then took on a pair of defenders, one of whom came late, and knocked the ball into the left side of the net.