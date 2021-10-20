Whelan's 'world-class' strike helps Lynchburg men's soccer past Randolph

The battle at WildCat Stadium on Wednesday night was, in a word, “brilliant.”
The pressure the home team put on visiting Lynchburg. The effort players poured out on the turf. And the single strike that pushed the Hornets past Randolph.
“Brilliant game,” RC coach Adam Godwin said following the latest edition of the crosstown rivalry. The teams, who entered tied for second in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings, delivered everything fans could ask for in the midweek bout. In the end, it was one “world-class” shot, Godwin said, with less than 15 minutes left that secured the 2-1 victory for Lynchburg — and kept Randolph from finally ending its winless streak against its familiar foe.
Zach Whelan, a sophomore who came off the bench Wednesday, provided the difference-making goal on his strike from about 5 yards outside the box. With one touch, he gathered an attempt by the host team to clear the ball, then unleashed a rocket of a strike with his right foot.
The ball struck the middle of the crossbar and fell in, breaking the 1-1 tie in place for more than 16 minutes before that.
“This is the best moment of my college career so far, yeah, 100%,” Whelan said of his goal, which ensured Randolph would not earn its first win over Lynchburg (10-4-1, 6-1 ODAC) since 2011. The Hornets now are 16-2-3 in the all-time series. “Nothing compares to that.”
Whelan, according to UL coach Chris Yeager, was exactly the guy the Hornets wanted in that position. There was no chance for Randolph goalkeeper Zach Aylor to make a stop.
“One of my assistants says, ‘Ball pops out to the top of the box, that’s who we want hitting it,’” Yeager said. “He basically hits lasers in practice. At least one out of three times he’s crushing the ball. We’re getting out of the way, usually.”
The goal followed a sequence of defensive plays Randolph (11-1-2, 4-1-2) made, including another missed chance to clear the ball out of the danger zone. Aylor then punched the ball away to initially avoid damage, but that’s when Whelan got in front of a second attempt by the WildCats to clear it, and he hit pay dirt.
“As soon as it came to him,” Yeager said, “everybody was ready. We knew he was gonna hit it well.”
Whelan’s second score of the season came after Noah Carney tied the game at 1-1 in the 60th minute.
The Randolph junior forward took a pass from Evan Blow, who picked up a short Lynchburg goal kick, on the right side. Carney then took on a pair of defenders, one of whom came late, and knocked the ball into the left side of the net.
“I’ve been out here [practicing] the same thing, going at center backs 1 v 1 for a couple weeks now,” Carney, the league’s second-leading scorer with 10 goals now, said. “I put that to work and actually hit a good one.”
Carney’s goal finally provided the reward for Randolph, who answered with increased pressure after giving up an early goal.
Luke Mega opened the scoring in the 11th minute on a goal made possible by Carter Averette’s ball through the left side. Mega, who only had one man — Aylor — to beat, made a move on the left side of the box and sent a tightly angled shot into the other side of the net.
“For me, the goal, we got a little bit of what we deserved there,” Godwin said, explaining that there were “warnings” when Lynchburg’s offense found space and served Mega up top earlier in the game.
After that, Godwin said, “the response was to dominate the game.”
The WildCats, who had a pair of goals taken off the board on offside and goalkeeper interference calls, did so by getting the ball into Lynchburg’s defensive half of the field at will. Blow, one of the top 11 scorers in the country entering Wednesday’s match, was double-teamed often to limit his effectiveness — it was just the third time in 14 games he’s been held scoreless — but he still provided opportunities for teammates like Carney.
Randolph’s midfielders battled to win balls in the air, and players like Kyle May and Ben Gries (Amherst), both super seniors and backs, helped the WildCats threaten often. Randolph finished with 13 shots to Lynchburg’s seven and had a 4-3 edge in corner kicks.
There were no lulls, with a bevy of Randolph players pressuring for at least 75 of the 90 minutes of Wednesday’s slobberknocker.
“Lynchburg are a good team; and that’s the thing: I’m not saying Lynchburg aren’t a good team — we showed how good we are,” Godwin said of his group, which was one of the final seven undefeated squads in the nation. His team was “outstanding,” he added, “and [Lynchburg will] go away knowing that.”
The Hornets did take notice, with Yeager explaining one of his assistant coaches questioned whether Randolph could really keep the intensity level so high throughout the night. Yeager knew the WildCats would be able to: “It’s really not impossible if you have kids that are fit and believe in [their program], and they do.”
The result Wednesday night, though, was “a bit of a sucker punch,” Godwin said. Because “that performance will win the game nine out of 10 times. Unfortunately, that was the one.”
Randolph dropped to fourth place in the ODAC standings, while the Hornets, winners of five straight, remain second with just two games left in the regular season.