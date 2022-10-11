With Randolph game ahead, Lynchburg's Mega in the midst of another sterling season

When it comes times to play Lynchburg, men’s soccer coaches in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference all know who their teams need to stop. Luke Mega, now a senior, has bruised opponents since the very beginning of his collegiate career.

By Game 3 of his freshman season, the forward notched his first collegiate points via a goal and an assist. Sixty-one games later, Mega has solidified his spot as one of the best players in program history. And although he’s not concerned now about his legacy, Mega aims to build up more proof of his worth at Lynchburg, the place he saw the spark of a rekindled love for the sport continue to grow.

With the Hornets (7-0-5, 4-0-1 ODAC) — who will play host to crosstown rival Randolph (5-4-2, 2-3-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shellenberger Field — Mega has settled into the role of the offensive leader on a team that turned into “the best place for me.”

“I like to approach life with the perspective that everything happens for a reason,” Mega said, “and that where I’m meant to be, I’ll end up.”

During the Hornets' final practice Tuesday, the soft-spoken captain explained coming to Lynchburg wasn’t originally part of his plan. His journey doesn’t look like the ones many high schoolers travel on their way to becoming part of a college team.

Soccer had been part of Mega’s life for “as long as I can remember,” he said, recalling times in the backyard spent kicking a ball around in hopes of becoming like his father, Matthew Mega, who played collegiately at Marshall. For years, the younger Mega was in pursuit of becoming one of the best young players in the nation, which meant daily commutes of an hour-plus for soccer practices and continual travel on the weekends.

“I was constantly grinding, trying to get to the youth national team level,” Luke Mega said, adding he “barely missed” out on chances to compete in national team camps. “[It] was just every day. … It was just kind of a never-ending cycle.”

It all ended up extinguishing the fire that was his enjoyment of the sport.

“I burnt out,” Mega said, referring to his senior year of high school at Mills E. Godwin in Richmond. "I was done with [soccer]. It felt like a job, not fun anymore. I just didn’t feel like playing anymore.”

So Mega, who’d been in talks with Division I schools, let go of organized soccer in favor of a gap year after high school. Only then, he added, was he able to rediscover “why” he’d began playing in the first place.

As he played in adult leagues in the Richmond area and eventually with an FC Richmond team in the summer, he found a renewed connection “back to that childlike love for [soccer] and joy for it.”

Lynchburg coach Chris Yeager saw Mega play with that squad and quickly knew he wanted Mega to be part of his team.

Mega’s unconventional path back to competition wasn’t an issue, the coach said. And his physical abilities didn’t ever warrant concern either, Yeager said, offering as an example the time he saw Mega lose the ball during a game and then pursue the player who took it away 60 yards. “That’s hard to do when you’re not fit. A lot of times you just kind of stop. That was big for us.”

During that game and in each of his subsequent appearances since enrolling at Lynchburg, Mega has put on display plenty of other skills, too.

In the attacking third, Mega has proven incredibly dangerous, because he can create for both others and himself. Against any one defender, Mega’s initial touch on the ball, his ability to turn and his footwork shine, making for chances to go 1-on-1 against the goalkeeper. Bring multiple defenders, and opposing defenses are liable to give up a shot to Mega’s now-open teammates, whom he’s able to find with crisp passes.

“I think he’s special in the final third, and a lot of people know that,” Yeager said. “Teams are gonna game-plan around him, and we understand that. Just becomes, ‘How do we continually get him to do what he can do?’”

So far this season, Yeager and Mega’s teammates have solved all schemes opponents have thrown at them, with Mega making a case for the title of best player in the ODAC and one of the best in the nation and program history.

Mega — who also already owns plenty of other accolades on his career, including second-team All-American, 2019 ODAC rookie of the year, six-time and current ODAC player of the week, multiple all-state and all-region honoree and three-time first-team all-ODAC honoree — is third in the nation in shot accuracy, putting on goal three of every four shots he takes, on average (27 shots on goal of 36 total shots).

“I think a lot of it is my decision-making,” Mega said. “I don’t force [shots], or I try not to.” When he does take them, he added, he expects them to find the back of the net.

Twelve times this season, he’s seen just that. His 12 goals and 27 points in 12 games rank eighth and 11th in the nation, respectively, and lead the ODAC by a wide margin.

Mega now is one goal from matching his totals for goals (13) and points (29) in 20 games a season ago. No one else in the program has reached those thresholds — or his numbers for career points (98, good for fifth in the record book) and career goals (44, fourth) — since the turn of the century.

But Mega isn’t worried about those statistics right now. For now, only Wednesday, and picking up an eighth straight victory over Randolph, is on Mega's mind.

“I’m more focused on getting a win every time I step on the field,” he said. “... I guess I’ll think about that when it’s over. Just trying to do the best for myself and my teammates.”