With regular-season finale, ODAC tourney on tap, Randolph women aim to continue making history

The WildCats wasted no time getting down to business as they talked during halftime of their Feb. 2 contest.

“We had to remind ourselves we were up last time and we blew it,” Randolph sophomore guard Kylie Stark said, remembering the conversation during their second game of the season against Washington and Lee. “But this time is different. This time, we got it.”

Two weeks before that, Randolph was in a similar spot at the intermission, up on the Generals by a slim margin. Then the WildCats were outscored 22-8, eventually losing 63-48.

But the loss awakened a new sense of assurance in the Randolph players, according to coach Steve Lanpher — they knew they could play with anyone, he said. And in the rematch, Randolph pulled off the upset, showcasing their mettle in a performance players still look to as inspiration.

“Some of us watched that game [film] four or five times, because that feeling,” Stark said, “is just unbelievable.”

Unbelievable might be the perfect word to describe the season Randolph’s had so far.

The WildCats, a season ago, finished 2-7 in a pandemic-shortened campaign. The year before, they went 7-18 in Lanpher's first season.

Lanpher knew there was work to be done when he arrived in Lynchburg. It had been nearly four decades since Randolph posted a winning record. The ’Cats had never been over .500 in conference play, with no more than eight wins in their final conference tally in any previous season.

This team looks vastly different than those of the past. With one game left in the regular season — a 4:30 p.m. matchup Saturday with Roanoke in Salem — Randolph players and coaches sport an almost unrecognizable level of confidence, thanks in large part to the history they’ve already made.

Randolph is 12-4 overall in conference play and 16-5 overall, now well past the previous record of 13 wins.

According to Lanpher, strides on both offense and defense have led to the meteoric rise of his team — picked to finish ninth in the league’s preseason poll.

A season ago, it was Stark, a Brookville grad, who was counted on most when it came to scoring. She delivered to the tune of 17.4 points per game on her way to the title of ODAC rookie of the year. But in her sophomore season, she and the WildCats have benefited from a more balanced attack.

Take Teniyah Crenshaw-Patterson, a freshman, leads the team in scoring at 13 points per game, and is one of three players to average double figures.

The WildCats can put “four or five players on the court each possession that can score the ball,” Stark said. And in the ODAC, that “is just deadly.”

Crewshaw-Patterson and Cierra Cook, specifically, both have the ability to take over a game, giving Stark a chance to contribute in other ways.

Stark is down to 12.6 points per game, a number that concerns neither her nor her coach.

“We’re winning. It doesn’t matter if I score zero points of 30 points,” she said. “If we’re winning, I feel like I’m doing my job for my team.”

A glance at her other stats certainly tells that story, Lanpher said. The coach pointed to her work as an unselfish distributor, who averages the 15th-most assists per game in the ODAC at 2.3, and to her work on the defensive end.

There, she’s an important part of a zone defense that moves fluidly, putting pressure on the ball and jumping passing lanes to limit opponents’ paint touches. Stark averages 2.4 steals per game, good for third in the league, and pulls down 6.4 rebounds (5.5 defensive) per game, which ranks 14th in the ODAC.

As a unit, Randolph boasts the best scoring defense in the conference, allowing 51.4 points per game. It also owns the best 3-point field goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 22.7% beyond the arc.

“We’ll always start with our defense. If we’re gonna be successful,” Lanpher said, “it’s gonna be because of our defense.”

That is what they'll look to Saturday against Roanoke, which currently is third in the ODAC standings and has a top-three seed guaranteed for the upcoming conference tourney.

Saturday’s slate of games determines final seeds for the postseason event, which includes 10 teams and begins with first-round games featuring the Nos. 7 through 10 seeds Tuesday. Randolph has wrapped up the fourth or fifth seed and has a bye into the quarterfinals set for Feb. 25 at the Salem Civic Center.

Win there and Randolph will continue making history, as it hasn’t ever reached the semifinal round before (and has just one ODAC tourney win ever). Such a victory, according to Lanpher is within reach. “No question,” he said.

He and his players, though, want more. A winning record and top-six seed for the tourney — Randolph’s original goals for the season, Lanpher said — checked off, Randolph hopes to hoist the trophy at the end of the month.

“We want it, and we’re gonna do what we have to do to get there,” Stark said. “And right now, we know we can beat any team in the ODAC on any given night.”

