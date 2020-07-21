Column: The Virginia 10 Miler will find its footing once again

Along the way, there were plenty of quirks. In 1984, a man from Charlotte, North Carolina, dashed across the E.C. Glass lawn looking down at his watch, asked for a bib and started running the course — more than 20 minutes after the race began. Better late than never.

Ten years later, a couple made what amounted to a long walk down the aisle. They participated in the inaugural 10-mile walk, finished by 11:15 a.m. and then rushed to Holy Cross Catholic Church, where they were married that afternoon.

This year the course will look a little lonely Sept. 26. Bozeman, who has competed in 44 straight 10 Milers, plans to run the route by himself that morning. He’ll do so from the sidewalk. But maybe he’ll encounter other runners while he's out there, too. That would be fitting, because for nearly five decades, no one has ever really been alone during the 10 Miler.

Even people who fell far behind, like Bill Draper, who ran in 41 straight 10 Milers, knew they weren’t alone. Draper, who died in November of 2017, sometimes finished last, especially once he reached his mid-80s. But Draper became a fan favorite, and crowds of people would wait for him, even long after the next-to-last competitor had crossed the finish line, and they’d applaud the New Jersey native as he crested Farm Basket Hill.