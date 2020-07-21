Column: The Virginia 10 Miler will find its footing once again

Canceled. In the age of the coronavirus, that term, unfortunately, is being applied to sporting events worldwide.
In Lynchburg, the word has historic implications, because for the first time in its 47-year history, there will be no Virginia 10 Miler this year.
No morning-long festivities the last weekend in September. No world-class runners visiting town. None of the familiar local amateurs who’ve showed up year after year to help the race notch a spot in Lynchburg folklore. No newcomers looking for a daunting challenge.
And no final charges up Farm Basket Hill, that grueling 1½-mile climb up Langhorne Road’s steep grade that long ago took on such a legend of its own that it earned a second nickname — “Heartbreak Hill" — and was once referred to by a runner from New Zealand as “the mountain.”
For 46 straight years nothing could stop the 10 Miler. Not rain or heat or thin fields of participants.
Even during a time of national mourning after the 9/11 attacks, when sports paused to pay tribute to the fallen, the race went on. That year, Vietnam veteran and longtime runner Steve Bozeman, who for 43 straight years has carried the American flag during the race to honor military personnel, formed the Color Guard with eight of his fellow servicemen. The group would’ve made its 20th straight appearance together this fall.
It took a global pandemic to shut down the Lynchburg tradition. But if the 10 Miler’s history is any indication, the race will find its footing once more.
It was first conceived of as “a little race,” and that’s exactly what it was in 1974, when fewer than 200 runners (only seven of them women) toed the Langhorne line for the inaugural event. One year later, famed runners Frank Shorter and Bill Rodgers finished in a tie after battling one another for supremacy in what became an iconic moment for the road race. So famous, in fact, the duo returned decades later and crossed the finish line holding hands in a nod to the old days.
By the late ‘70s and early ‘80s, 3,000-plus people were turning out regularly, and the 10 Miler was attracting some of the biggest names in the running world.
But by the ‘90s, the race dubbed "Lynchburg's major-league sporting event" by Jim Steinmiller, a longtime columnist and sports editor at this newspaper, had fallen on hard times because of budget constraints. The field shrunk to roughly 1,000 participants.
In 1994, for the first time in 21 years, no world-class runners entered the event. But soon after, race officials instituted a purse and the race began drawing elite runners once more. The 10 Miler had found a way to endure. It's also reinvented itself with offerings like the 4 Miler, 4-Mile Walk and Amazing Mile Children’s Run.
Along the way, there were plenty of quirks. In 1984, a man from Charlotte, North Carolina, dashed across the E.C. Glass lawn looking down at his watch, asked for a bib and started running the course — more than 20 minutes after the race began. Better late than never.
Ten years later, a couple made what amounted to a long walk down the aisle. They participated in the inaugural 10-mile walk, finished by 11:15 a.m. and then rushed to Holy Cross Catholic Church, where they were married that afternoon.
This year the course will look a little lonely Sept. 26. Bozeman, who has competed in 44 straight 10 Milers, plans to run the route by himself that morning. He’ll do so from the sidewalk. But maybe he’ll encounter other runners while he's out there, too. That would be fitting, because for nearly five decades, no one has ever really been alone during the 10 Miler.
Even people who fell far behind, like Bill Draper, who ran in 41 straight 10 Milers, knew they weren’t alone. Draper, who died in November of 2017, sometimes finished last, especially once he reached his mid-80s. But Draper became a fan favorite, and crowds of people would wait for him, even long after the next-to-last competitor had crossed the finish line, and they’d applaud the New Jersey native as he crested Farm Basket Hill.
Running is often considered an individual sport. Set a new personal record. Battle your psyche. Take on old demons. Settle some old score.
But when you run in the 10 Miler you’re never alone.
Spectators sit along Rivermont Avenue and cheer for people they've never met. Whole neighborhoods come alive in celebration. Mothers and fathers run with their daughters and sons. Old friends duke it out. Others compete to honor the memory of a departed loved one or a faithful friend. Rivals meet in what might turn into a showdown at the front of the pack.
And sometimes when they cross the finish line, they hold hands.
Those used to be regular September scenes in Lynchburg.
Here’s hoping they return.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
