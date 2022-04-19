Community Sports listings for April 20-27

CAMPS

2022 BEES FOOTBALL KIDS CAMP: Is scheduled for June 27 through 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night at Brookville High School's Stinger Stadium. This camp is for kids ages 4 through 12. Cost is $40 per camper. Contact Brookville football coach Jon Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us to receive a registration form or receive more information. Everyone who pre-registers by June 8 receives a camp T-shirt.

JONES AND BEST CAMP 100: E.C. Glass girls basketball coach Cedric Jones and boys basketball coach DJ Best will lead this camp, to be held at E.C. Glass on May 21, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. This camp is for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8. Price is $25 and includes food and a T-shirt. The camp emphasizes fundamentals, shooting, passing and 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 drills. Register by May 18. For more information, call Jones at (434) 227-8397 or Best at (757) 434-2457.

WINNING WITH FUNDAMENTALS CAMP: This football camp, led by LCA football coach Frank Rocco, is scheduled for June 13 through 16, from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the Liberty Christian Academy practice field, located at 3701 Candlers Mountain Road in Lynchburg. The camp is for boys entering grades 3 through 9. Cost is $125. Camp includes instruction, individual development of fundamentals, utilization of specific drills used by varsity football teams and a organized practice regimen. Introduction to specific tests include punt, pass and kick; 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, broad jump. To register, call the LCA athletic department at (434) 832-2024.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants may also play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, please call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

APRIL GOLF DEMO/FITTING DAYS AT LONDON DOWNS: London Downs Gold Club will have a demo day on Sunday, April 24 (Callaway from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.). Representatives will be present with the latest clubs and a TrackMan launch monitor. In addition, one or both of London Downs’ PGA pros (Marty Chandler or Eddie Moran) will be available to help fit or advise. For a dedicated fitting, please call the golf shop at (434) 525-4653 to schedule, or stop by the London Downs Golf Club during the listed hours to check out the latest clubs. This event is free and open to the public.

LIBERTY ATHLETICS GOLF TOURNAMENT: This 31st annual event is scheduled for Friday, June 3, at London Downs Golf Club. Shotgun starts are scheduled for 8 am. and 1:30 p.m. All participants receive a gift bag and lunch. The cost is $500 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at $200. To register, call (434) 592-4528, email cjcornwell1@liberty.edu or visit libertyflames.com/golftournament.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: Gene Hatcher recorded a hole-in-one at London Downs Golf Club on April 11. Hatcher's ace occurred at hole No. 15, a 120-yard par 3. He used a 9 iron. Gary Kuhfeldt, William Albert and Gary Stucke witnessed the shot.