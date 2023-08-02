THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older; Beginner Tennis Lessons — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents. Intermediate Tennis Lessons — at Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 also will be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus; Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $110 for Lynchburg residents, $130 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents.

RUNNING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 19, at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, located at 1776 Poplar Forest Parkway. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Poplar Forest (including mud obstacles) and is for individuals, teams and corporate teams. Prices are $40 for individuals and teams and $500 for corporate teams. The field is limited. For further information, including packet pickup, rate increases and instructions, visit runsignup.com.

ELEMENTAL RACE TIMING SUMMER 5K: Will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, at 7 a.m. at Peaks View Park in Lynchburg. This race is for runners of all skill levels and takes place across a paved trail and a few gentle hills. Registration is $20 through July 31 and $30 after that date. Register at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The 49th edition of the 10 Miler will be held Saturday, Sept. 30, at 8 a.m., with start and finish on Langhorne Road across from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Cost for the 10 Miler currently is $65. The 4 Mile Run/Walk is $40 and the Amazing Children's 1/4-, 1/2- and 1 Mile runs are $20. Cost for the 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run increases after Sept. 1. Virtual options for both races are also offered. Additional information, including packet pickup instructions, can be found at virginiatenmiler.com. Registration is also available at runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

MANLEY WINS CVIGT: Jefferson Forest graduate and current Campbell University golfer Garnet Manley III claimed the Central Virginia Invitational Golf Tournament, a two-day event held Saturday and Sunday at Winton Farm Golf Course and Ivy Hill Golf Club. Manley led by one stroke over Amherst grad Ryan Stinnett and Brookneal's Corbin Pillow heading into the final round, then withstood a charge by Stinnett, who was 4-under-par on the front nine Sunday (Manley was 5 under on the front side). Manley led by four strokes after No. 16, but Stinnett cut the deficit to two strokes with an eagle on No. 17. Manley hit a 25-foot putt for birdie at No. 18 to win by three strokes.

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE 'A' MEET CHAMPIONSHIPS: Results from last weekend's 'A' Meet Championships, held at Randolph College, were printed in the Monday edition of this newspaper, with team scores and event winners. Additional information from the meet included: New Meet Records — Oakwood's Luke Hottle, Avery Snyder, Graham Woodruff and Josh Edwards in the 13-14 Medley Relay, breaking the record set in 1983 by Peakland's M. Roberts, D. Barnes, T. Gerhardt and N. Salido); Oakwood's Ann Margaret Holt in the 13-14 Girls 50 Free (old record by Peakland's Emory Hill in 2021); Peakland's Emory Hill in 15 & Over Girls 50 Back (old record by Oakwood's Kelsey Childress in 2017); Peakland's Kaitlyn Bauer in 15 & Over 100 Fly (old record was her own); Oakwood's Graham Woodruff in 13-14 Boys 50 Free (old record by Rainbow Forest's Kip Abbott in 2001); Oakwood's Luke Hottle in 13-14 Boys 50 Breaststroke (old record by Oakwood's Stuart Frankfort in 1999); Oakwood's Graham Woodruff in 13-14 Boys 50 Fly (old record by Josh Eadie of Rainbow Forest in 2002); Oakwood's Luke Hottle in 13-14 Boys 50 IM (old record by Carter Watson in 2007); Saturday's Triple Winners (won all three events in which they competed) — Selah Parish (Wildwood), Owen Williams (Peakland), Broughton Webb (Oakwood), Graham Woodruff (Oakwood), Ann Margaret Holt (Oakwood), Kaitlyn Bauer (Peakland), Emory Hill (Peakland), Taylor Woodruff (Oakwood), Ava Shopbell (Hill City), Luke Hottle (Oakwood), Thomas Fenton (Peakland), Dabney Morrison (Oakwood).

VES' GILL COMPETES AT BATTLE OF THE SECTIONS: Rising Virginia Episcopal junior Blair Gill played in the Battle of the Sections, a USTA National Level 1 competition in Claremont, California, from Sunday through Tuesday. The event featured one team from each o the USTA's 17 sections. Gill was one of four 16U players on the eight-player Mid-Atlantic team, also comprised of four 18U players. She won all four of her singles matches, and she and partner Calla McGill (Alexandria) won all four of their doubles matches. The Mid-Atlantic team won three of its four matches, losing to Middle States, 7-6, and then beating Caribbean Florida 8-4 and Missouri Valley 7-5. Gill now moves on the play in the USTA Billie Jean King Girls 16 National Championship from Aug. 5 through 12 in San Diego, California.