THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older; Beginner Tennis Lessons — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents. Intermediate Tennis Lessons — at Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents.

CAMPS

BROOKVILLE BEES SOFTBALL CAMP: Will be held July 24 through 28 at the softball field at Brookville Middle School. Two camp options are available: Kindergarten through rising fourth graders from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and for fifth graders through rising eighth graders from 10 a.m. until noon. The camp will focus on fundamental skills like fielding, throwing, hitting and base running. Cost is $50 (additional siblings can register for $40) and those interested may register before the camp begins, or on the first day of camp from 7:30 until 8 a.m. for the first session and from 9:30 until 10 a.m. for the second session. Make checks payable to Gary Ferguson, 100 Laxton Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502. Contact coach Ferguson with questions at (434) 426-0304.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 also will be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus; Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $110 for Lynchburg residents, $130 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents.

RUNNING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 19 at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, located at 1776 Poplar Forest Parkway. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Poplar Forest (including mud obstacles) and is for individuals, teams and corporate teams. Prices are $40 for individuals and teams and $500 for corporate teams. The field is limited. For further information, including packet pickup, rate increases and instructions, visit runsignup.com.

ELEMENTAL RACE TIMING SUMMER 5K: Will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. at Peaks View Park in Lynchburg. This race is for runners of all skill levels and takes place across a paved trail and a few gentle hills. Registration is $20 through July 31 and $30 after that date. Register at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The 49th edition of the 10 Miler will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., with start and finish on Langhorne Road across from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Cost for the 10 Miler currently is $65. The 4 Mile Run/Walk is $40 and the Amazing Children's 1/4-, 1/2- and 1 Mile runs are $20. Cost for the 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run increase after Sept. 1. Virtual options for both races are also offered. Additional information, including packet pickup instructions, can be found at virginiatenmiler.com. Registration is also available at runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 5 Results: Dual Meet Scores — Hill City 466, Amherst County 173; Oakwood 431, Vista Acres 166; Peakland 475, Wildwood 236; Farmington 432, Rainbow Forest 162; Forest Area 351, Falling River 213; Boonsboro 268, Bedford Y 172; Standings — Oakwood 5-0, Hill City 4-1, Peakland 3-1, Wildwood 3-2, Farmington 3-2, FAST 2-2, Rainbow Forest 2-3, Amherst Tritons 2-3, Falling River 1-3, Vista Acres 1-3, Bedford Y 0-5; New Team Records — Ann-Margaret Holt (Oakwood) set record in 13-14 girls 50 Free (old record held by Emily Judy, 2021). Broughton Webb (Oakwood) set 11-12 girls 50 Breaststroke record (broke her own record). Josh Edwards, Avery Snyder, Luke Hottle and Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) broke 13-14 200 Free Relay Record (old record held by Robert Lockridge, Patrick Frankfort, Hunt Chipley and Buddy Pettigrew in 1994; Jack Mills (Hill City) set 15 & Over boys 100 Back record (old record held by Logan White, 2013); Jack Mills (Hill City) broke 15 & Over boys 50 Fly record (old record was his own); New Pool Records — At Oakwood: 11-12 30 Medley Relay, Sam Edwards, Broughton Webb, Mitchell Rogers and Taylor Woodruff of Oakwood (old record by John Blackman, Jennifer Austin, Trevor Jamerson and Vanessa Cannon of Peakland in 1996; At Oakwood: Luke Hottle (Oakwood) in 13-14 boys 100 IM (old record by Brendan Whitfield of Oakwood in 2019); At Oakwood: Graham Woodruff (Oakwood) in 13-14 boys 50 Fly (old record by Rainbow Forest's Josh Eadie in 2002); At Oakwood: in 13-14 200 Free Relay, Josh Edwards, Avery Snyder, Luke Hottle and Graham Woodruff of Oakwood (old record by Robert Lockridge, Patrick Frankfort, Hunt Chipley and Buddy Pettigrew of Oakwood in 1994; At Hill City: Jack Mills (Hill City) in 15 & Over 50 Back (old record by Matthew Davidson of Wildwood in 2018); At Hill City: Jack Mills (Hill City) in 15 & Over 50 Fly (old record by Owen Widzisz of Oakwood in 2023).