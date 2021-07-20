Community Sports listings for July 21-27

RUSTBURG TRACK & FIELD: For rising 6th through 12th graders from July 29 through 31 (8 until 10:30 a.m. daily) at the Rustburg High School track, located at 1671 Village Highway. This camp is led by Rustburg alum Donnie Cowart, an All-American steeplechaser at VMI and an eight-time USA Track Championships qualifier. Cowart is also a Pan-American gold medalist in cross country and brings more than a decade of of professional running experience to this camp, which will focus on helping students better runners through consistent work over time. Topics covered include: how to structure training, nutrition and hydration, strength training, flexibility/mobility, mental training and recovery techniques. Cost for those who pre-register online is $65 and includes a T-shirt. Day of camp registration is $75 and does not include the guarantee of a T-shirt. Register at crazyrunning.com/rustburg .

PEAKS AND CREEKS DGC MONTHLY EVENT: Peaks and Creek Disc Golf Club is looking for hole sponsors for its Aug. 29 event at the privately owned Mays Mill Disc Golf Course in Forest. Three tiers are available, as follows: $30 (company name posted on a hole); $50 (company name posted and either a Peaks and Creek T-shirt/hat or custom mini disc with company logo; $100 (gets all of the above and a fill size disc with logo stamped on it). Sponsors are welcome to attend the event and have their picture taken beside the basket of the hole they sponsor or socialize and learn more about disc golf. For more information and to become a sponsor, contact Robert Blanchard at (434) 238-0221 or at RobertBlanchard14@gmail.com.