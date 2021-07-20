Community Sports listings for July 21-27

THINGS TO DO
CAMPS
RUSTBURG TRACK & FIELD: For rising 6th through 12th graders from July 29 through 31 (8 until 10:30 a.m. daily) at the Rustburg High School track, located at 1671 Village Highway. This camp is led by Rustburg alum Donnie Cowart, an All-American steeplechaser at VMI and an eight-time USA Track Championships qualifier. Cowart is also a Pan-American gold medalist in cross country and brings more than a decade of of professional running experience to this camp, which will focus on helping students better runners through consistent work over time. Topics covered include: how to structure training, nutrition and hydration, strength training, flexibility/mobility, mental training and recovery techniques. Cost for those who pre-register online is $65 and includes a T-shirt. Day of camp registration is $75 and does not include the guarantee of a T-shirt. Register at crazyrunning.com/rustburg.
DISC GOLF
PEAKS AND CREEKS DGC MONTHLY EVENT: Peaks and Creek Disc Golf Club is looking for hole sponsors for its Aug. 29 event at the privately owned Mays Mill Disc Golf Course in Forest. Three tiers are available, as follows: $30 (company name posted on a hole); $50 (company name posted and either a Peaks and Creek T-shirt/hat or custom mini disc with company logo; $100 (gets all of the above and a fill size disc with logo stamped on it). Sponsors are welcome to attend the event and have their picture taken beside the basket of the hole they sponsor or socialize and learn more about disc golf. For more information and to become a sponsor, contact Robert Blanchard at (434) 238-0221 or at RobertBlanchard14@gmail.com.
HIGH SCHOOLS
BROOKVILLE BEES FOOTBALL PARENT-PLAYER MEETING: For all interested varsity, JV and B-Team players and parents, on July 28 at 6 p.m. in the Brookville High School gymnasium. Practice for the upcoming fall season begins July 29 for varsity and JV and Aug. 2 for the B-Team. All players must have a current physical, dated after May 1, 2021. For more information and questions, contact varsity coach Jon Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us.
RUNNING
FACE THE FOREST 5K: This obstacle course race takes place from 7:30 a.m. until noon Aug. 17 at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, located at 1542 Bateman Bridge Road in Forest. The course includes hills and woodlands and obstacles such as climbing walls, balance teeter-totters, tire flipping and fighting through mud. Team challenges are available, and participants can choose their own start time. T-shirts are available to all pre-registered runners. Finishing awards are given in seven categories. This event is open to families and teams of all ages. To register and view costs, visit runsignup.com.
NEWS & NOTES
LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE B MEET RESULTS: Team scores: 1. Hill City 489, 2. Peakland 295, 3. Rainbow Forest 249.50, 4. Oakwood 225.50, 5. Wildwood 217, 6. Farmington 191, 7. Forest Area 155.50, 8. Amherst County 107, 9. Vista Acres 93.50, 10. Bedford Area Y 78, 11. Falling River 75, 12. Boonsboro 58. Individual results (first place only): Mixed 8 & Under 100 Medley Relay: Hill City (Eva Spaulding, Mason DiBrango, Ella Dodge, Jacob Childrey) 1:53.94; Mixed 9-10 100 Medley Relay: Hill City (Brody Wall, Arynn Hutchinson, Krisiley Stengel, Daniel Gustafson) 1:30.68; Mixed 11-12 200 Medley Relay: Hill City (Abigail Rumrill, Faith Richardson, Miles Delbene, Layla Rucker) 2:56.55; Mixed 13-14 200 Medley Relay: Forest Area (Logan Houlihan, Kyle Bliss, Kylie Kauffman, Beatrice Blair) 2:42.87; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Medley Relay: Rainbow Forest (Micah Brune, Shane Smith, Solomon Lewis, Keenen Robey) 2:21.26; Boys 8 & Over 50 Free: Jaxen Smith (Bedford Area Y) 49.72; Girls 8 & Under 50 Free: Eva Spaulding (Hill City) 49.31; Boys 9-10 50 Free: Brody Wall (Hill City) 38.13; Girls 9-10 50 Free: Delaney Rodriguez (Peakland) 40.00; Boys 11-12 100 Free: David Matthews (Peakland) 1:22.78; Girls 11-12 100 Free: Reegan Davis (Boonsboro) 1:23.43; Boys 13-14 100 Free: Wyatt Sutphin (Hill City) 1:08.96; Girls 13-14 100 Free: Anne Draper Fournier (Farmington) 1:17.20; Boys 15 & Over 100 Free: Shane Smith (Rainbow Forest) 1:04.23; Girls 15 & Over 100 Free: Rachel Searwar (Wildwood) 1:08.91; Boys 13-14 50 Back: Jackson Gonzin (Falling River) 37.68; Girls 13-14 50 Back: Althea Albert (Peakland) 40.43; Boys 15 & Over 50 Back: Nathaniel Parish (Wildwood) 34.07; Girls 15 & Over 50 Back: Rebekah Weisenstein (Wildwood) 37.05; Boys 8 & Under 25 Fly: Harper Grannell (Rainbow Forest) 30.16; Girls 8 & Under 25 Fly: Eva Spaulding (Hill City) 27.31; Boys 9-10 25 Fly: Bryce Hampton (Oakwood) 20.65; Girls 9-10 25 Fly: Kenleigh Holt (Oakwood) 23.16; Boys 11-12 50 Fly: Rock Tryall (Forest Area) 43.40; Girls 11-12 50 Fly: Peyton Reyes (Peakland) 42.30; Boys 13-14 100 Fly: Will Pacot (Oakwood) 1:35.71; Girls 13-14 100 Fly: Jordan Calle (Wildwood) 2:00.86; Boys 15 & Over 100 Fly: Solomon Lewis (Rainbow Forest) 1:14.01; Girls 15 & Over 100 Fly: Hadley Hunt (Wildwood) 1:24.02; Boys 8 & Under 25 Free: Jaxen Smith (Bedford Area) 20.91; Girls 8 & Under 25 Free: Julia Simpson (Falling River) 22.53; Boys 9-10 25 Free: Jonathan Korby (Vista Acres) 18.48; Girls 9-10 25 Free: Emerson Eiban (Farmington) 18.43; Boys 11-12 50 Free: David Matthews (Peakland) 36.28; Girls 11-12 50 Free: Hannah Curl (Oakwood) 35.77; Boys 13-14 50 Free: Wyatt Sutphin (Hill City) 29.99; Girls 13-14 50 Free: Skylar Forbes (Rainbow Forest) 33.08; Boys 15 & Over 50 Free: Davis Sneed (Farmington) 27.33; Girls 15 & Over 50 Free: Abbey Walker (Farmington) 30.79; Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Hagen Locklin (Peakland) 42.08; Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke: Althea Albert (Peakland) 44.06; Boys 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Josh Powell (Forest Area) 37.75; Girls 15 & Over 50 Breaststroke: Aidan Delahunt (Farmington) 43.00; Boys 8 & Under 100 IM: Mason DiBrango (Hill City) 2:30.40; Girls 8 & Under 100 IM: Karris Smith (Wildwood) 2:47.57; Boys 9-10 100 IM: Worth Sigler (Boonsboro) 1:47.12; Girls 9-10 100 IM: Eliza Fink (Amherst County) 1:45.25; Boys 11-12 100 IM: Peyton Reyes (Peakland) 1:39.42; Boys 13-14 100 IM: Conner Burton (Falling River) 1:27.04; Girls 13-14 100 IM: Beatrice Blair (Forest Area) 1:29.63; Boys 15 & Over 100 IM: Davis Sneed (Farmington) 1:13.94; Girls 15 & Over 100 IM: Abbey Walker (Farmington) 1:21.25; Boys 8 & Under 25 Back: Harper Grannell (Rainbow Forest) 28.24; Girls 8 & Under 25 Back: Maisey Hunt (Wildwood) 27.94; Boys 9-10 25 Back: Brody Wall (Hill City) 23.06; Girls 9-10 25 Back: Neko Colbert (Hill City) 23.06; Boys 11-12 50 Back: Miles Delbene (Hill City) 45.08; Girls 11-12 50 Back: Hannah Curl (Oakwood) 45.66; Boys 13-14 100 Back: Logan Houlihan (Forest Area) 1:27.02; Girls 13-14 100 Back: Beatrice Blair (Forest Area) 1:33.05; Boys 15 & Over 100 Back: Mason Gallagher (Oakwood) 1:19.30; Girls 15 & Over 100 Back: Hadley Hunt (Wildwood) 1:21.99; Boys 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke: Tye Perault (Hill City) 32.77; Girls 8 & Under 25 Breaststroke: Ellery Ford (Wildwood) 32.07; Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Worth Sigler (Boonsboro) 24.39; Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke: Lauren Bliss (Forest Area) 25.26; Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Miles Delbene (Hill City) 50.52; Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke: Faith Richardson (Hill City) 48.04; Boys 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Hagen Locklin (Peakland) and Wyatt Sutphin (Hill City) 1:35.32; Girls 13-14 100 Breaststroke: Anne Draper Fournier (Farmington) 1:42.49; Boys 15 & Over 10 Breaststroke: Josh Powell (Forest Area) 1:25.74; Girls 15 & Over 100 Breaststroke: Hannah Pettyjohn (Hill City) 1:33.31; Boys 13-14 50 Fly: Will Pacot (Oakwood) 38.77; Girls 13-14 50 Fly: Dayna Northup (Bedford Area) 38.20; Boys 15 & Over 50 Fly: Solomon Lewis (Rainbow Forest) 31.00; Girls 15 & Over 50 Fly: Taryn Harvey (Hill City) 35.27; Mixed 8 & Under 100 Free Relay: Hill City (Eva Spaulding, Jacob Childrey, Ella Dodge, Mason DiBrango) 1:36.61; Mixed 9-10 100 Free Relay: Vista Acres (Bailee Stickle, Jonathan Korby, Evangeline Korby, Sydney Malone) 1:21.86; Mixed 11-12 200 Free Relay: Peakland (Peyton Reyes, Lily Gray, Zavier Bannister, David Matthews) 2:32.15; Mixed 13-14 200 Free: Peakland (Althea Albert, Jane Gowan, Hannah Baker, Hagen Locklin) 2:21.81; Mixed 15 & Over 200 Free: Hill City (Zack Maddox, Lincoln Pafford, Talon Tanner, Jaden Anderson) 2:01.51.
TIMBERLAKE DIXIE YOUTH: The Timberlake Dixie Youth Coach Pitch All-Star team advanced to the championship game in Goochland recently, playing five games over the course of five days. The team went 3-2 in the tournament, with the only losses coming to the eventual champion.
BROOKNEAL BELLES SOFTBALL: The Brookneal Belles defeated Amherst last week to claim the Dixie Youth State Softball Championship in Dinwiddie. They now head to the Dixie Youth Softball World Series, to be held in Moncks Corner, South Carolina.