THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older; Beginner Tennis Lessons — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents. Intermediate Tennis Lessons — at Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 also will be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus; Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $110 for Lynchburg residents, $130 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents.

RUNNING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 19 at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, located at 1776 Poplar Forest Parkway. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Poplar Forest (including mud obstacles) and is for individuals, teams and corporate teams. Prices are $40 for individuals and teams and $500 for corporate teams. The field is limited. For further information, including packet pickup, rate increases and instructions, visit runsignup.com.

ELEMENTAL RACE TIMING SUMMER 5K: Will be held Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 a.m. at Peaks View Park in Lynchburg. This race is for runners of all skill levels and takes place across a paved trail and a few gentle hills. Registration is $20 through July 31 and $30 after that date. Register at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The 49th edition of the 10 Miler will be held Saturday, Sept. 30 at 8 a.m., with start and finish on Langhorne Road across from E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. Cost for the 10 Miler currently is $65. The 4 Mile Run/Walk is $40 and the Amazing Children's 1/4-, 1/2- and 1 Mile runs are $20. Cost for the 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run increases after Sept. 1. Virtual options for both races are also offered. Additional information, including packet pickup instructions, can be found at virginiatenmiler.com. Registration is also available at runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

BURGESS WINS STATE OPEN: E.C. Glass graduate Connor Burgess on Sunday won the 2023 State Open of Virginia at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. Burgess fired a three-day total of 10-under par 203 to win by one stroke over low amateur Rylan Shim. The former Virginia Tech standout sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 and waited while his closest competitors struggled down the stretch. Jefferson Forest grad Isaac Simmons finished tied for 22nd at 1 under.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Danny Hudnall recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on July 23. Hudnall's hole-in-one occurred on No. 2, from 115 yards out, and he used a 7 iron. Jerry Nixon, Wayne Salmon, Ragan Rudisill and Bill Hawkins witnessed the shot.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Adam Ware recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on July 19. His hole-in-one took place on No. 2, from 169 yards away. Ware used a 7 iron. Matthew Martin witnessed the event.

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 6 Results: Dual Meet Scores — Vista Acres 336, Boonsboro 204; Oakwood 464, Farmington 246; Peakland 367.5, Hill City 260.5; Wildwood 362, Rainbow Forest 150; Falling River 316, Bedford Y 111; Forest Area 352, Amherst County 236. Standings — Oakwood 6-0, Peakland 4-1, Hill City 4-2, Wildwood 4-2, FAST 3-2, Farmington 3-3, Falling River 2-3, Vista Acres 2-3, Rainbow Forest 2-4, Amherst Tritons 2-4, Boonsboro 2-4, Bedford Y 0-6. New Team Records — Oakwood: Graham Woodruff broke the 13-14 Boys 50 Back (old record by Brendan Whitfield in 2019); Peakland: Emory Hill broke the 15-18 Girls 50 Back (old record was her own); Peakland: Jackson Carpenter broke the 13-14 Boys 100 IM (old record by Caleb Williams in 2008); Hill City: Jack Mills broke the 15-18 Boys 100 IM (old record by Carter Watson in 2010). New Pool Records — At Peakland: Ava Shopbell (Hill City) in the 13-14 Girls 100 Fly (old record by Peakland's Kaitlyn Bauer in 2018); At Peakland: Kaelyn Mahland (Peakland) in 13-14 Girls 50 Breaststroke (old record by Ana Shabestar of Peakland in 2014). Note: The B Meet Championship was held Saturday at Oakwood Country Club, with more than 400 swimmers competing, and was the last qualifier for the 'A' Meet Championships, which will be held Saturday at Randolph College.