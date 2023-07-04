THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older; Beginner Tennis Lessons — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents. Intermediate Tennis Lessons — at Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Aces Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Monday and Wednesday from July 10 through August 16 and Tuesday and Thursday from July 11 through August 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 6 through 8. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Futures Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. For ages 8-10. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; High School Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 17. For ages 14 through 18. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Little Hitters Tennis — At Peaks View Park on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 4 through 6. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Middle School Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 16. For ages 4 through 6. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents.

CAMPS

BROOKVILLE BEES SOFTBALL CAMP: Will be held July 24 through 28 at the softball field at Brookville Middle School. Two camp options are available: Kindergarten through rising fourth graders from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and for fifth graders through rising eighth graders from 10 a.m. until noon. The camp will focus on fundamental skills like fielding, throwing, hitting and base running. Cost is $50 (additional siblings can register for $40) and those interested may register before the camp begins, or on the first day of camp from 7:30 until 8 a.m. for the first session and from 9:30 until 10 a.m. for the second session. Pre-register by July 7 to ensure T-shirt orders. Make checks payable to Gary Ferguson, 100 Laxton Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502. Contact coach Ferguson with questions at (434) 426-0304.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park from April 5 through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 also will be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus; Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $110 for Lynchburg residents, $130 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents.

RUNNING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 19 at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, located at 1776 Poplar Forest Parkway. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Poplar Forest (including mud obstacles) and is for individuals, teams and corporate teams. Prices are $40 for individuals and teams and $500 for corporate teams. The field is limited. For further information, including packet pickup, rate increases and instructions, visit runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 3 results: Dual Meet Scores — Oakwood 403, Hill City 333; Wildwood 247, Boonsboro 190; Peakland 459.5, Forest Area 212.5; Rainbow Forest 231, Bedford Y 150; Farmington 334, Amherst Tritons 176; Falling River 242, Vista Acres 179. Standings — Oakwood 3-0, Hill City 2-1, Peakland 2-1, Wildwood 2-1, Rainbow Forest 2-1, Farmington 2-1, Vista Acres 1-2, Amherst Tritons 1-2, FAST 1-2, Boonsboro 1-2, Falling River 1-2, Bedford Y 0-3. Team Records — Jack Mills (Hill City) in Boys 15-18 50 Free (old record by Carter Watson, 2008); Jack Mills (Hill City) in Boys 15-18 Fly (broke old record set in 2022); Broughton Webb (Oakwood) in 11-12 Girls 50 Breaststroke (old record by Emily Judy in 2019); Pool Records — At Hill City: Jack Mills (HC) in 15-18 Boys 50 Free (old record by Justin Stauder of Rainbow Forest in 2006); At Hill City: Owen Widzisz in 15-18 Boys 50 Fly (old record by Jack Mills in 2022); At Hill City: Broughton Webb (Oakwood) in 11-12 Girls 50 Breaststroke (old record by Peakland's Susanna White in 2005).

VES' GILL WINS USTA TOURNAMENT: Blair Gill, a rising junior and four-star recruit at Virginia Episcopal School, won the Girls 14U division of the United States Tennis Association Level 2 Tournament, held in Cary, North Carolina, last weekend and Monday. Gill entered the tourney as the No. 1 seed and proceeded to defeat all five of her opponents. She won over four-star recruit Katie Godfree (South Carolina) 6-1, 6-1; defeated four-star Diya Pachamuthu (Massachusetts) 6-3, 6-3; rolled over Brooke Wallman (New York) 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals; defeated five-star Olivia Bull (South Carolina) 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals; and then outlasted five-star Hadley Appling (Kentucky) 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-7) in the finals.