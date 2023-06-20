THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older; Beginner Tennis Lessons — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents. Intermediate Tennis Lessons — at Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Aces Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Monday and Wednesday from July 10 through August 16 and Tuesday and Thursday from July 11 through August 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 6 through 8. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Futures Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. For ages 8-10. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; High School Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 17. For ages 14 through 18. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Little Hitters Tennis — At Peaks View Park on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 4 through 6. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Middle School Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 16. For ages 4 through 6. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents.

CAMPS

BROOKVILLE BEES FOOTBALL KIDS CAMP: Will be held June 26 and 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brookville High School's Stinger Stadium. This camp is for children ages 4 through 12. Cost is $40 per camper. Please pre-register by June 8. Email varsity football coach Jon Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us with any questions of if you need a registration form.

BROOKVILLE BEES BASKETBALL CAMP: Will be held June 26 through 29 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Brookville High School gymnasium. This camp is for first graders through rising eighth graders and focuses on fundamental skills like dribbling, passing and shooting. Cost is $50 (additional siblings can register for $40) and those interested may register before the camp begins, or on the first day of camp from 7:30 until 8 a.m. Make checks payable to Gary Ferguson, 100 Laxton Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502. Contact coach Ferguson with questions at (434) 426-0304.

BROOKVILLE BEES SOFTBALL CAMP: Will be held July 24 through 28 at the softball field at Brookville Middle School. Two camp options are available: Kindergarten through rising fourth graders from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. and for fifth graders through rising eighth graders from 10 a.m. until noon. The camp will focus on fundamental skills like fielding, throwing, hitting and base running. Cost is $50 (additional siblings can register for $40) and those interested may register before the camp begins, or on the first day of camp from 7:30 until 8 a.m. for the first session and from 9:30 until 10 a.m. for the second session. Pre-register by July 7 to ensure T-shirt orders. Make checks payable to Gary Ferguson, 100 Laxton Road, Lynchburg, VA, 24502. Contact coach Ferguson with questions at (434) 426-0304.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park from April 5 through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 will also be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus; Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $110 for Lynchburg residents, $130 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents.

RUNNING

PERCIVALS ISLAND FIRECRACKER 5 MILE RACE: Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. with a start and finish at Percival's Island Nature Trail in Lynchburg. The course follows the Blackwater Creek Bikeway. Register at runsignup.com. T-shirts are available to all who pre-register by June 1. Awards will be given to top three in each age group. Cost is $30 and increases after June 30.

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 19 at Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest, located at 1776 Poplar Forest Parkway. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Poplar Forest (including mud obstacles) and is for individuals, teams and corporate teams. Prices are $40 for individuals and teams and $500 for corporate teams. The field is limited. For further information, including packet pickup, rate increases and instructions, visit runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: Joe Valentini recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on May 31. His shot occurred on No. 2, a 150-yard par 3. Valentini used a 9 iron and his hole-in-one was witnessed by Grayson Fortin.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Richard Hubbard recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on June 4. Hubbard's shot took place at No. 15, a 130-yard par 3, and he used a pitching wedge. Dean Hubbard and Leighton Bennett witnessed the ace.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Mike Reid recorded ace at London Downs Golf Club on June 7. Reid's shot occurred on No. 2, a 163-yard par 3, and he used an 8 iron. Shawn Womack and Andre Reid witnessed the ace.

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: The LAL summer swimming season began last week. The league's meet of the week was between Vista Acres and the Amherst Tritons. The meet was comprised of 82 events and came down to the final relay, with Vista Acres earning an eight-point victory. Week 1 Results, Dual Meet Scores — Peakland 429, Farmington 255; Forest Area 327, Bedford Y 136; Hill City 444, Wildwood 231; Boonsboro 330, Falling River 173; Vista Acres 277, Amherst Tritons 269; Oakwood 487, Rainbow Forest 134. New Team Records — Peakland: Emory Hill in Girls Senior 50 Back (old record held by Caroline Russell, 2022); Peakland: Jackson Carpenter in Boys 13-14 100 IM (old record held by Caleb Williams, 2008).