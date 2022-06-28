Community Sports listings for June 29 through July 5

CAMPS

KIDS & PROS FOOTBALL CAMP: Is scheduled for Monday, July 11 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. This non-contact clinic, for ages 7 through 13, is free and teaches safe tackling techniques and position fundamentals training. A parent information session led by certified master trainer Buddy Curry will be held at 7 p.m. and will cover youth football safety. To register, visit kidsandpros.com. Pre-registered campers receive a free T-shirt. Walkup registrations are welcome.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

RUNNING/WALKING

PERCIVAL'S ISLAND FIRECRACKER 5-MILE RACE: Is scheduled for Monday, July 4, at 8 a.m., with start and finish at the Blackwater Creek Natural Area at Percival's Island in Lynchburg. This course follows the Blackwater Creek bikeway along the James River. Cost is $30 until June 30 and $35 from June 30 until race day. Register at runsignup.com. Packet pickup available at Riverside Runners on June 30 from noon to 6 p.m. and July 2 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on location on race day from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Awards will be given to the top three overall males and females, top overall masters male and female and top three males and females in each age group.

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. until noon. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Individual, team and corporate sign-up options are available. Individual and team cost is $40 until July 30 ($45 after) and the corporate rate is $500 until Aug. 20. A Kid's Zone course is also available this year for children ages 5 through 12, and the cost is $10. T-shirts are available for those who register prior to July 20. Packet pickup is on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Jamerson Family YMCA from 7 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. or on Saturday morning prior to the race. For more information, visit poplarforest.org/event/face-the-forest-5k-obstacle-course-run-2022/. Or sign up at runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 2 results — Meet scores: Oakwood 481, Wildwood 208; Rainbow Forest 281, Amherst Tritons 280; Peakland 466½, Farmington 224½; Vista Acres 220, Bedford Y 140; Boonsboro 258, FAST 256; Hill City 298½, Falling River 108½. New Team Records — Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) in 15-18 Boys 100 Free (broke his own record set in 2021; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) 15-18 Boys 100 Fly (broke own record set in 2021; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) in 15-18 Boys 50 Breaststroke (broke record set by Stuart Frankfort in 2002; Rowena Phillips (Peakland) 11-12 Girls 100 Free (broke record set by Rachel Ritchie in 2000; Rowena Phillips (Peakland) in 11-12 Girls 50 Free (broke record set by Beth Alexander in 1984; Shaun Clark (Peakland) 13-14 Boys 50 Fly (broke record set by Jaeden Clark in 2022; Emory Hill (Peakland) 13-14 Girls 50 Fly (broke record set by Joy Huyett in 2016. New Pool Records — Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) in 15-18 Boys 100 Free (broke own record set in 2021; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) in 15-18 Boys 100 Fly (broke record set by Peakland's John Smith in 1996; Brendan Whitfield (Oakwood) in 15-18 Boys 50 Breaststroke (broke record set by Oakwood's Stuart Frankfort in 2002. NOTE: With all these records, Whitfield now holds all of Oakwood's individual team and pool records for 15-18 boys. Dual Meet Standings — Oakwood 2-0, Boonsboro 2-0, Hill City 2-0, Peakland 2-0, Farmington 1-1, Wildwood 1-1, Vista Acres 1-1, Rainbow Forest 1-1, FAST 0-2, Falling River 0-2, Bedford Y 0-2, Amherst Tritons 0-2.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Bobby Walker recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on Sunday. He used a 7-iron on the shot, which occurred at the 139-yard par-3 No. 12. Chris Long witnessed the event.

CENTRAL VIRGINIA TENNIS RESULTS: June 1, USTA Level 6: Boys and Girls 12 & 14 Singles at Boonsboro Country Club: Boys 12 Singles — Group 1: 1. Samuel Hartley (Charlottesville), 2. Crawford Barbour (Richmond); Group 2: 1. George Lugar (Roanoke), 2. Ethan Steryous (Troutville); Girls 12 Singles — Group 1: 1. Belle Dalton (Lynchburg), 2. Amelia Gardner (Henrico), 3. Ryah Carothers (Lynchburg); Boys 14 Singles — 1. Gage Sturman (Charlottesville), 2. Gabriel Morcos (Raleigh-NC); Girls 14 Singles — 1. Tovia Carothers (Lynchburg), 2. Molly Nolasco (Crozet). June 25, USTA Junior Circuit at Oakwood Country Club: Co-ed Orange Ball U10 — 1. Roshni Patel (Roanoke), 2. Knox Allen (Lynchburg), 3. Victoria Jones (Lynchburg); Co-ed Green Ball U12 — 1. Finnley Allen (Lynchburg), 2. Beatrice Weizennecker (Appomattox); Co-ed Yellow Ball U12 — 1. Aashna Patel (Roanoke), 2. Christian Henson (Lynchburg). June 17, USTA Level 7, Yorktown Funds Junior Tennis Circuit at Boonsboro Country Club: Boys 12 Singles — 1. Higgins Harlow (Roanoke), 2. Bryce Hampton (Lynchburg), 3. Britton Basten (Lynchburg); Boys 14 Singles — 1. George Lugar (Roanoke), 2. Dalton Weizz (Keswick); Girls 14 Singles — 1. Gabriela Knight (Lynchburg), 2. Aashna Patel (Roanoke), 3. Helen Grace Sackett (Lynchburg); Girls 18 Singles — 1. Catherine Mowry (Lynchburg), 2. Abby Anderson (Lynchburg); Girls 18 Doubles — 1. Lilly Anderson/Ella Anderson (Lynchburg), 2. Carolina Curtis/Abby Anderson (Lynchburg); Boys 18 Singles — 1. Cooper Weiss (Keswick), 2. Drew Beverage (Lewisburg-WV), 3. Hawkins Glenn (Lynchburg). June 25, USTA Level 5 Open, BG16s Singles and Doubles at Boonsboro Country Club: Boys 16 Final — Owen Guistwite (Carlisle-Pa.) d. Braden Eby (Charlottesville); Boys 16 Doubles Final — Jack Riordan (Lynchburg)/Aditya Gupta (McClean) d. Owen Guistwite/Rohan Rao (Wayne); Girls 16 Singles Final — Blair Gill (Lynchburg) d. Olivia Melnychuk (Annapolis-Md.); Girls Doubles Final: Zosia Gibbs (Falls Church) and Olivia Melnychuk d. Blair Gill (Lynchburg) and Elizabeth Mendoza (Richmond). USTA 18 & Over Adult League Final Standings (winners advance to district tournament in Newport News): Ladies 3.0 Division — 1. Sets in the City (Oakwood) 7-2, 2. Smash Girls (Boonsboro) 2-7; Ladies 3.5 Division — 1. Down The Wine (Oakwood) 9-1, 2. Team Love (Boonsboro) 4-5, 3. Game Set Match (Crosswhite) 1-8; Ladies 4.0 Division — Loosely Strung (Boonsboro) 10-2, 2. Oakwood Alliance 10-2, 3. Terminetters (Crosswhite) 4-8, 4. Nothing To Lose (Oakwood) 0-12; Men's 3.5 Division — 1. Jester (Boonsboro) 10-0, 2. Bryant (Crosswhite) 7-3, 3. Bell (Oakwood) 5-4, 4. Terminetters 4-6, 5. Big Shots (Boonsboro) 2-6, 6. Oakwood Network 0-9; Men's 4.0 Division — 1. Mud Dogs (Oakwood) 7-3, 2. Tom A. Hawks (Boonsboro) 4-6, 3. Benchwarmers (Crosswhite) 4-6.