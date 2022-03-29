Community Sports Listings for March 30 through April 5

GOLF

WOMEN'S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women will begin morning play at 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 6. They will play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants may also play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, please call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

APRIL GOLF DEMO/FITTING DAYS AT LONDON DOWNS: London Downs Gold Club will have three demo days in April. Dates are as follows: Wednesday, April 6 (TaylorMade from noon until 4 p.m.); Friday, April 15 (Srixon/Cleveland from noon until 4 p.m.); Sunday, April 24 (Callaway from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.). For each demo/fitting, manufacturer's representatives will be present with the latest clubs and a TrackMan launch monitor. In addition, one or both of London Downs' PGA pros (Marty Chandler or Eddie Moran) will be available to help fit or advise. For a dedicated fitting, please call the golf shop at (434) 525-4653 to schedule, or stop by the London Downs Golf Club during the listed hours to check out the latest clubs. All dates are open to the public and free of charge.

RUNNING

POINT OF HONOR 5K: Saturday at 9 a.m., with start and finish on Jefferson Street in downtown Lynchburg, near Amazement Square and The Depot Grille. Cost is $35 until April 1 ($15 for 12 and under). This race takes place along the Blackwater Creek Trail. This is a Lynchburg Road Runners Club event, and members receive a $5 discount. Awards will be given to overall finishers and in multiple groups. Packet pickup is Friday at Riverside Runners from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and race day from 8 to 8:45 a.m. To sign up, visit pointofhonor5k.org.

UNITED WAY 5K ON THE RUNWAY: Sunday, April 10, at Lynchburg Regional Airport. Cost is $35 and increases Friday. Participants will run on the taxiway to the main runway. This event is limited to 500 people and has a 60-minute time limit. To register or for more information, visit runsignup.com

RUN FOR THEIR LIVES 5K WALK & RUN: Saturday, April 11, at 8 a.m., with start and finish at the parking lot of Liberty University’s Indoor Track Complex, located on Liberty Mountain Drive. The race begins at 8 a.m. Cost for the event is $24 (price increases after April 9). A virtual participation option, also $24, is available. A kid’s run will be held Friday, April 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is $15. For more information or to sign up, visit runsignup.com and search for events taking place in Lynchburg.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: Rick Jaminet recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on March 24. His shot occurred on hole No. 15, a 135-yard par 3. Jaminet used a 9 iron. Larry McGlothlin witnessed the shot.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Jerry Blondino recorded an ace on Feb. 2 at London Downs Golf Club. Blondino used an 8 iron on the shot, which occurred on hole No. 12, a 120-yard par 3. Tim Crawford, Allen Cash and Mike Ponton witnessed the shot.

LIBERTY'S MCKAY HEADS TO NEW ORLEANS: Liberty men's basketball coach Ritchie McKay has been selected to coach in the Reese's College All-Star Game at the NCAA Final Four in New Orleans this week, according to a release from the university. This is the first time McKay has coached in the all-star game, which has taken place since 2009 and will be held Friday at 3:35 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome. He will coach against Dennis Gates, head coach at Missouri.