THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Adult Softball (Co-ed and Men’s) — At Peaks View Park. The Co-ed League plays Mondays and Wednesdays, the Men’s League is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, all games from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Cost is $450 per team. For ages 18 and older; Beginner Tennis Lessons — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents. Intermediate Tennis Lessons — at Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays, 7:30 p.m. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Aces Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Monday and Wednesday from July 10 through August 16 and Tuesday and Thursday from July 11 through August 17, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 6 through 8. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Futures Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. For ages 8-10. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; High School Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 17. For ages 14 through 18. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Little Hitters Tennis — At Peaks View Park on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 17, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. For ages 4 through 6. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents; Middle School Tennis — At Peaks View Park, Mondays and Wednesdays from July 10 through Aug. 16 and Tuesdays and Thursdays from July 11 through Aug. 16. For ages 4 through 6. Cost is $75 for Lynchburg residents, $90 for non-residents.

CAMPS

BROOKVILLE BEES FOOTBALL KIDS CAMP: Will be held June 26 and 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Brookville High School's Stinger Stadium. This camp is for children ages 4 through 12. Cost is $40 per camper. Please pre-register by June 8. Email varsity football coach Jon Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us with any questions of if you need a registration form.

FIFTY-PLUS ACTIVITIES

SOFTBALL PICKUP GAMES: At Peaks View Park from April 5 through Oct. 25, Wednesdays, 9 a.m. until noon. Cost is $10 per month. Games played at Field No. 1. Field No. 1 will also be reserved for non-scheduled pick-up games or batting practices every Monday through Thursday of each week, from 9 a.m. until noon for a $10 participation fee.

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Cracked Vessel Tai Chi — At Daniel’s Hill Center, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for ages 50-plus; Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents; Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free; Group Chair Exercise — at Templeton Center, from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays. This program offers seated fitness for people with mobility, endurance or balance issues; Modern Line Dance (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 6:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $50 for Lynchburg residents, $53 for non-residents; Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents; Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $110 for Lynchburg residents, $130 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents, $135 for non-residents.

RUNNING

MEMORIAL DAY 10K RUN & 2-MILE WALK: Monday, May 29, at 8 a.m. This race begins and ends at Riverfront Park in downtown Lynchburg and is run along the Blackwater Bike Trail. Registration for the 10K is $30, with an increase to $35 after April 30. Race day cost is $40. A 10K assisted participant option is also available. The 2-mile walk is $25 and an assisted participant option is available for that event as well. Assisted participant options have no cost. Medals will be awarded and race T-shirts will be available. For more information, including packet pickup, visit runsignup.com

PERCIVALS ISLAND FIRECRACKER 5 MILE RACE: Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. with a start and finish at Percival's Island Nature Trail in Lynchburg. The course follows the Blackwater Creek Bikeway. Register at runsignup.com. T-shirts are available to all who pre-register by June 1. Awards will be given to top three in each age group. Cost is $30 and increases after June 30.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: Terry Briceland recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on May 11. His shot occurred on hole No. 15, a par 3, from 100 yards out. He used a pitching wedge. John Plummer, Bob Griffin and Harold Thompson witnessed the shot. The shot was Briceland's third hole-in-one on No. 15 and his fifth at London Downs.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Gary Fichter recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on May 12. His shot, made with a 9 hybrid, occurred on hole No. 7, from 110 yards away. Mary Fichter witnessed the shot.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Ben Reeves recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on May 4. He used a 9 iron for the shot, which occurred on hole No. 7, from 126 yards out. James Dalton, Bill Warner and David Mills witnessed the shot.