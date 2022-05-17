Community Sports listings for May 18 through 24

CAMPS

2022 BEES FOOTBALL KIDS CAMP: Is scheduled for June 27 through 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. each night at Brookville High School’s Stinger Stadium. This camp is for kids ages 4 through 12. Cost is $40 per camper. Contact Brookville football coach Jon Meeks at jmeeks@campbell.k12.va.us to receive a registration form or receive more information. Everyone who pre-registers by June 8 receives a camp T-shirt.

2022 ALTAVISTA SUMMER BASKETBALL CAMP: Is scheduled for June 6 through 10 at two locations: the Altavista Area YMCA and Altavista High School. This camp is for boys and girls ages 6 through 12th grade (two divisions). Ages 6 through fifth grade meet from 9 a.m. to noon each day at the YMCA. Grades six through 12 meet from 2 to 4 p.m. daily at Altavista High's gym. Both camps are run by coaches and players from the Altavista boys and girls basketball teams and focus on building skills, with drills, contests and games each day. Cost is $50. Each attendee receives a free camp T-shirt. For more information, email Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson at casey.johnson@campbell.k12.va.us or contact David Tucker at the YMCA at dtucker@altavistaymca.com. Payment also may be made by sending a check to coach Johnson at: 904 Bedford Avenue, Altavista, VA, 24517.

JONES AND BEST CAMP 100: E.C. Glass girls basketball coach Cedric Jones and boys basketball coach DJ Best will lead this camp, to be held at E.C. Glass from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. May 21. This camp is for boys and girls in grades 2 through 8. Price is $25 and includes food and a T-shirt. The camp emphasizes fundamentals, shooting, passing and 1-on-1, 3-on-3 and 5-on-5 drills. Register by May 18. For more information, call Jones at (434) 227-8397 or Best at (757) 434-2457.

WINNING WITH FUNDAMENTALS CAMP: This football camp, led by LCA football coach Frank Rocco, is scheduled for June 13 through 16, from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the Liberty Christian Academy practice field, located at 3701 Candlers Mountain Road in Lynchburg. The camp is for boys entering grades 3 through 9. Cost is $125. Camp includes instruction, individual development of fundamentals, utilization of specific drills used by varsity football teams and an organized practice regimen. Introduction to specific tests include punt, pass and kick; 40-yard dash; 20-yard shuttle; and broad jump. To register, call the LCA athletic department at (434) 832-2024.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

LIBERTY ATHLETICS GOLF TOURNAMENT: This 31st annual event is scheduled for Friday, June 3, at London Downs Golf Club. Shotgun starts are scheduled for 8 am. and 1:30 p.m. All participants receive a gift bag and lunch. The cost is $500 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at $200. To register, call (434) 592-4528, email cjcornwell1@liberty.edu or visit libertyflames.com/golftournament

RUNNING/WALKING

MEMORIAL DAY 10K RUN & @ MILE WALK: The second race in the 2022 Lynchburg Road Runners Club Race Series is set for 8 a.m. May 30. The two-pronged event, which includes a non-timed 2-Mile Walk and timed 10K on a course that begins at Riverfront Park just past Depot Grille and traverses downtown Lynchburg, is hosted in conjunction with Type 1 Diabetes Experience and benefits local families living with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. All ages, as well as assisted participants, are welcome. Pets and strollers are prohibited. Awards for the 10K include top 3 overall, top masters and top 3 in each age group, males and females. Cost for the 10K is $30. Cost for the walk is $25 and increases to $30 after May 26. Registration packets can be picked up at Riverside Runners (2480 Rivermont Ave.) between noon and 5:30 p.m. on May 27 and May 28, or at Depot Grille (10 9th St.) from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on race day. For more information and to register, go to runsignup.com/Race/VA/Lynchburg/MemorialDay10KRun2MileWalk

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN ONE: Glenn Wertz recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on Monday. His hole-in-one occurred at the 113-yard No. 7, a par 3. Wertz used an 8 iron for the shot, which was witnessed by Bill Tibbs and Doug Killian.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Luke Minor recorded a hole-in-one at London Downs Golf Club on May 10. His ace took place on No. 2, a 165-yard par 3. Minor used a 5 iron. His shot was witnessed by Jeremy Minor.