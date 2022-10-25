Community Sports Listings for Oct. 25 through 31

THINGS TO DO

ADULT ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Pickleball Open Gym — Tuesdays, at the Armory in downtown Lynchburg, from 6 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 20. Cost is $38 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents. Co-ed Volleyball and Women's Volleyball — New team registration is open through Thursday. Teams play a 10-match (five games per match) schedule with one match per week starting at 7 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Location to be announced. The top four teams play a single elimination, best-of-three- tournament to determine the city champion. Price is $450 per team plus $15 per non-resident player. Register for these programs at lynchburgparksandrec.com

YOUTH ACTIVITIES

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC OFFERINGS: Boys Basketball — Saturdays, from Nov. 14 through March 3 . Age groups are: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18. Registration dates are Oct. 25 and 27 and Nov. 1 and 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Price is $70 for Lynchburg residents, $85 for non-residents. Locations vary. Girls Basketball — Saturdays, from Nov. 17 through March 4 at the Armory in downtown Lynchburg. Age groups are: 9-10 and 11-12. Registration dates are Oct. 25 and 27 and Nov. 1 and 3, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. Price is $70 for Lynchburg residents, $85 for non-residents. Basketball Instructional Program — Saturdays, from Jan. 7 through Feb. 25 from 10 to 11 a.m. For ages 6-8. This program teaches fundamentals, sharpens skills and features scrimmages. All activities take place at the Armory in downtown Lynchburg. Cost is $40 for Lynchburg residents, $55 for non-residents. For more information on these programs or to register, visit lynchburgparksandrec.com

FITNESS

LYNCHBURG PARKS & REC: Fairview Fitness — Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 12:45 p.m. at Fairview Center. Cost is $30 for Lynchburg residents, $45 for non-residents. Fairview Line Dance — Wednesdays, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Center. This class is free. Modern Dance Line (Beginner) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday, from 5:30 until 6:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Modern Line Dance (Intermediate) — at Templeton Center each Tuesday from 6:45 until 7:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. This is a low-impact workout. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents. Tai Chi — at Templeton Center on Tuesdays from 4 until 5:10 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $100 for Lynchburg residents. Tai Chi at Daniel’s Hill — Class teaches basic concepts and is held Tuesdays from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. For ages 50 and older at Daniel’s Hill Center. Cost is $25 for Lynchburg residents, $38 for non-residents. Yoga PM — at Templeton Center on Thursdays, from 6 to 7 p.m. For ages 18 and older. Cost is $120 for Lynchburg residents. Zumba Gold — at College Hill Center on Tuesdays and Daniel’s Hill Center on Thursdays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The class is free and is for ages 50 and older. Zumbini — This free class for newborns through age 4 is held at Diamond Hill Center on Mondays and Jefferson Park Center on Wednesdays, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Class runs through Nov. 28 at Diamond Hill Center through Nov. 30 at Jefferson Park Center.

RUNNING

APPLE VALLEY 5K: The 25th annual cross country race will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Gross’ Orchard, 6817 Wheats Valley Road in Bedford. The race features a 3.1-mile course over grass, gravel and dirt paths and includes two hay bale barriers. Awards are given in eight age groups and to the top male and female participants overall. The day will include live music and door prizes. Canine running companions are allowed if well-behaved and kept and a short leash; such participants will start near the back of the pack. Walkers are welcome. T-shirts are given to all pre-registered participants and to race-day registrants on a first-come, first-served basis. Early registration is $20 until Oct. 22. Race-day registration is $25 and begins at 8 a.m. For more information or to register, contact race director Theresa Boyes via email at e173boyes@aol.com or via text at (540) 529-0131.

LYNCHBURG TURKEY TROT 5K RUN & WALK: Will take place Thursday, Nov. 24, 8 a.m., at E.C. Glass High School. Every registration feeds two families for Thanksgiving. Cost is $34 for adults (until race day) and $10 for youths. Packet pickup is available at the HumanKind Campus, located at 1903 HumanKind Way in Lynchburg, on Friday, Nov. 18 and Wednesday, Nov. 23 (from noon until 6 p.m. each day). Packets can also be mailed for an additional fee of $15 per address. There is no packet pickup on race day, and bib numbers and registration will not be available on race day. For further information, or to register, visit runsignup.com or humankind.org

I AM WOMAN 5K: Is scheduled for Saturday, 8 a.m., on the campus of Centra Health, 1701 Thomason Dr. in Lynchburg. Cost is $30 until Thursday, with a price increase after that day. Cost for the virtual 5K run/walk is $25. Packet pickup is Friday at Riverside Runners from noon until 6 p.m. and Saturday at the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center from 7 to 7:30 a.m. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com.

CASA SUPERHERO RUN & WALK 5K: Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Percival's Island Trail, located at 1600 Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg. Participants are encouraged to wear their favorite superhero costume, but it is not required. Children of all ages and adults will participate in this event. Registration through Nov. 4 for the 5K Run and Walk is $40, and the price increases to $45 on race day. Price of the Kids 1 Mile Fun Run is $20 through Nov. 4 and $25 on race day. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com.

NEWS & NOTES

HOLE-IN-ONE: 89-year-old Lynchburg native Joe Shelton recently recorded his first hole-in-one at Ivy Hill Golf Club. Shelton has been an avid golfer for more than 60 years.