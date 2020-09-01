Community sports listings for Sept. 2 through 8

GOLF
MEALS ON WHEELS ON THE GREEN: The 13th annual tournament benefiting Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg will take place Monday, Sept. 14 at Boonsboro Country Club. Participants will begin with lunch, followed by a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Registration is $110 per person or $440 per team. Every $110 is equivalent to paying for one month’s worth of meals for an individual. To register, go to mealslynchburg.org or call (434) 847-0796.
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE INVITATIONAL WINNERS: Scott Carter, Chuck McKibben, Andy Mullins and Denton Willard teamed up to win the tournament's 18-hole Captain’s Choice event, finishing with a gross score of 55 for a one-shot win. Additionally, prizes were awarded to Jeff Wagner for closest to the pin on No. 4, to Justin Yalung for closest to the pin on No. 16, to Chas Mitchell for men's longest drive on No. 5 and to Carolyn Gordon for women's longest drive on hole No. 5.
RUNNING/WALKING
13TH ANNUAL POINT OF HONOR 5K: The first 2020 Lynchburg Road Runners Club race is set for 9 a.m. Saturday. The out-and-back course will begin and end at Ninth and Jefferson streets and use the paved Point of Honor trail and the Cabell Street loop in front of the Point of Honor mansion. Cost is $25 per runner. Visit pointofhonor5k.com. Contact Kevin Shroyer at kevin@pointofhonor5k.com or (434) 947-2244 (ext. 106). Runners who registered before March 20 can visit runsignup.com to maintain their registration, defer registration to the April 2021 event, donate the registration fee or get a refund.
HOOFIN’ IT FOR HORSES 5K TRAIL RUN & OPEN HOUSE: Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue's third annual event starts at 8 a.m. Oct. 4. Runners are offered three different ways to participate. You can run virtually, by appointment during a specific time slot either by yourself or with a group of people you feel safe running with on the 5K trail, or on race day at Castle Rock Farm in Afton. Registration through Sept. 18 is $30 and registration from Sept. 19 to Oct. 1 is $40. This race is open to all ages and fitness levels and is subject to COVID-19 guidelines. Full details are at hopeslegacy.com/hoofinit and on RunSignUp. A free outdoor open house is scheduled at Castle Rock Farm from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food, a self-guided farm tour, vendors and a tack sale, and you can meet the rescue animals. All proceeds benefit the horses and donkeys at Hope’s Legacy.
10TH ANNUAL IRON 5K RUN/WALK & BACON FESTIVAL: Event starting and ending at Amherst County High, which benefits student-focused programs at the school, begins at 3 p.m. Oct. 4. The day includes an adult 5K, youth 5K (12 years old and younger) and 1-mile kids run run (for 5- to 12-year-olds starting at 4 p.m.). This is an out-and-back course down South Main Street in Amherst. The IRON Mom 5K follows the same course but allows mothers to walk or run with strollers. Music and prizes will accompany the event. Discounts are available for teachers, college students and first responders. Register at runsignup.com/Race/Events/VA/Amherst/IRON5k. All finishers receive a medal. Prizes are awarded to the top individuals in several age categories. Registration for the adult race is $30, $20 for the kids race and $10 for the 1-mile fun run. Prices increase on race day. Packet pickup on race day starts at 2 p.m., with additional pickup times at Riverside Runners (2428 Rivermont Ave. in Lynchburg) on Oct. 2 (4 to 6 p.m.) and 3 (noon to 5 p.m.).
NEWS & NOTES
CVA HOOPS COACHING CLINIC: Event at New Covenant Schools (122 Fleetwood Drive in Lynchburg) will be from 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Sept. 26 and will feature multiple coaches and professionals from the Virginia college basketball and athletics arena. Guidelines will be in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and maintain the health and safety of all attendees. Cost is $30 per coach or $25 per coach for a group of four or more coaches. Registration includes lunch and a Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card. Only 100 spots are available. Registration deadline is Sept. 18. Register and find contact information and information on payment methods via this Google docs form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScEh3N3NTvkOuyQ0dsSkmpPxCwric6b5a5 JGeSnuuXrwKk4w/viewform.
HOLE-IN-ONE: Mike Forren recorded an ace Aug. 21 at London Downs Golf Club. He holed the par-3, 144-yard No. 15 using an 8 iron. Clayton Forren, Donnie Toney and Todd Moore witnessed the event.
