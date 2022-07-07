Community Sports listings through July 12

BASKETBALL

HILL CITY HOOPS: The Lynchburg Parks & Rec department offers this free even at Miller Park on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. through July 29. For ages 13 through 18. Teams face off in 5 vs. 5 games. All skill levels are welcome. An all-star skills challenge is scheduled for July 29.

CAMPS

KIDS & PROS FOOTBALL CAMP: Is scheduled for Monday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. This non-contact clinic, for ages 7 through 13, is free and teaches safe tackling techniques and position fundamentals training. A parent information session led by certified master trainer Buddy Curry will be held at 7 p.m. and will cover youth football safety. To register, visit kidsandpros.com. Pre-registered campers receive a free T-shirt. Walkup registrations are welcome.

GOLF

WOMEN’S GOLF AT LONDON DOWNS: The London Downs women play every Wednesday at 9 a.m. through September. This is open to all area women, with no formal league to join or league dues. Participants also may play in the Regional Invitationals and Mountain River events. To play, call the London Downs golf shop at (434) 525-4653 or arrive at the club by 8:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

RUNNING/WALKING

FACE THE FOREST 5K: Saturday, Aug. 20, from 7:30 a.m. until noon. This is a 3.1-mile obstacle race through Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest. Individual, team and corporate sign-up options are available. Individual and team cost is $40 until July 30 ($45 after) and the corporate rate is $500 until Aug. 20. A Kid's Zone course is also available this year for children ages 5 through 12, and the cost is $10. T-shirts are available for those who register prior to July 20. Packet pickup is on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Jamerson Family YMCA from 7 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m., and 4 to 6 p.m. or on Saturday morning prior to the race. For more information, visit poplarforest.org/event/face-the-forest-5k-obstacle-course-run-2022/. Or sign up at runsignup.com.

VIRGINIA 10 MILER: The Moore & Giles Virginia 10 Miler is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at 8 a.m. and will include with 4 Mile Run and 4 Mile Walk. The 10 Miler starts and finishes across from E.C. Glass High School on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg. This year's 4 Mile events (4.4 miles) also begin and finish at E.C. Glass and feature a new route that includes the Blackwater Creek Bikeway. The Amazing Children's 1/4, 1/2 and 1 Mile events will be held Friday, Sept. 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. Cost of the 10 Miler is $65 through Sept. 1. The 4 Mile events are $40 through Sept. 1. All Amazing Children's events cost $20 through Aug. 31. Virtual 10 Miler and 4 Mile Run/Walk options ($40 each) are available. This will be the 48th running of the 10 Miler. For more information, including packet pickup, visit virginiatenmiler.com. Sign up at the site or by visiting runsignup.com.

SWIMMING/POOL EVENTS

GREAT CARDBOARD BOAT RACE: This race, in its 5th year, requires participants to build and race cardboard boats crewed by one or two people at the Miller Park Pool. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is open to anyone 8 or older. For more information, visit lynchburgparksandrec.com. Register by Aug. 3.

SWIM CLASSES: The Lynchburg Parks & Rec department offers a variety of swim lessons at Miller Park Pool. Classes include Adult Beginner, Level 2 (in shallow water), Level 2 Advanced, Level 4, Parent & Child, Pre-School 1 and Pre-School 2. Visit lynchburgparksandrec.com for further information or to register.

TENNIS

ACES TENNIS: For children ages 6 through 8 on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 11 through Aug. 18 (5:30 to 6:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. More advanced players will learn how to rally, play points and score for match play. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

FUTURES TENNIS: For children ages 8 through 10 on Mondays and Wednesdays, from July 11 through Aug. 17 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.) at Peaks View Park. Instructors will focus on motor skills and hand-eye coordination while teaching fundamentals such as forehand, backhand, volleys, overheads and serves. More advanced players will learn how to rally, play points and score for match play. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS: At Peaks View Park on Mondays and Wednesdays from July 11 through Aug. 17 (6:30 to 7:30 p.m.). Instructors will help players prepare for high school tennis, junior team tennis and USTA tournaments. The class will focus on developing top spin forehand, top spin and slice backhand, volleys, overheads and flat and spin serves. For ages 14-18. Register at lynchburgparksandrec.com.

NEWS & NOTES

LYNCHBURG AQUATIC LEAGUE: Week 3 results — Meet scores: Oakwood 455, Falling River 158; Peakland 493, Wildwood 215; Hill City 501, Boonsboro 136; FAST 295, Amherst Tritons 281; Farmington 471, Bedford Y 54; Rainbow Forest 356, Vista Acres 172. New Team Records: Roe Phillips (Peakland) in 11-12 Girls 50 Back; Emory Hill (Peakland) in 13-14 Girls 50 Back; Shaun Clark (Peakland) in 13-14 Boys 50 Fly (broke record set by Jaedyn Clark this season). New Pool Records: Jack Mills (Hill City) in 15-18 Boys 50 Fly (broke record set by Justin Stauder of Rainbow Forest in 2006); Emory Hill (Peakland) in 13-14 Girls 50 Back (broke her own record). Dual Meet Standings: Oakwood 3-0, Hill City 3-0, Peakland 3-0, Boonsboro 2-1, Farmington 2-1, Rainbow Forest 2-1, Wildwood 1-2, Vista Acres 1-2, FAST 1-2, Falling River 0-3, Bedford Y 0-3, Amherst Tritons 0-3.

HOLE-IN-ONE: Nathan Williams recorded an ace at London Downs Golf Club on July 1. Williams used a 9 iron for the shot, which occurred at hole No. 7, a 134-yard par 3. Robert Verbeke witnessed the hole-in-one.

CENTRAL VIRGINIA TENNIS RESULTS: Lynchburg's Blair Gill, a rising sophomore at Virginia Episcopal School, advanced this week to the quarterfinal round of the L2 Girls USTA 16 Nationals in Cary, North Carolina. In the first round, Gill defeated Molly Tuttle (Raleigh, North Carolina) 7-5, 6-4. In the second round, Gill defeated Rasha Chickina (Roxboro, Pennsylvania) 7-5. 6-4. Gill then defeated Cary-based Lisa Kranec in the third round, 6-2. 0-6, 10-4. Gill then lost to fifth-seeded Olivia Cutone (Kennebunkport, Maine).