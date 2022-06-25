Defending champion Rogowicz, slew of college players highlight Donna Andrews Invitational field

Members of The Donna Andrews Invitational staff spent a considerable amount of time reaching out to some of the top high school and college golfers leading up to the inaugural 54-hole event in 2019. That included reaching out to Ashton Begley in Texas following her wire-to-wire victory in the 2018 Texas Junior Golf Tour State Match Play Invitational.

Begley didn’t play in 2019, but the prospect of venturing to Lynchburg and playing in the amateur event piqued her interest. She recently concluded her junior season at Oklahoma State and wanted to get a taste of golf outside of Oklahoma and Texas.

Two flights and a short road trip later, Begley joined a loaded field littered with golfers from Power Five programs and recent high school graduates who are heading to established college programs. It was the type of field Begley wanted to face as her summer play heats up.

“I think it was definitely a little bit of a surprise to see Georgia or Georgia Tech. I’ve seen some Missouri, and Penn State was probably something I expected,” Begley said after her Saturday practice round at Boonsboro Country Club. “I guess I don’t realize how close everything is on the East Coast, because for me it was two flights and a little bit of a drive to get here. It’s definitely a really great tournament, and everybody has been so nice.”

The deep field of collegiate golfers will be chasing defending champion Jackie Rogowicz, the first wire-to-wire winner of the event, and several recent high school graduates who are eager to make their mark this summer before heading off to college.

The 54-hold tournament begins Sunday. Sixty-seven of the 100 players in this year’s field are in the Open Division, which crowns the overall winner. The first tee times for that division are at 9 a.m.

“It feels good coming back to a place I know I’ve played well at and obviously won,” Rogowicz said. “I get a good feeling here. Happy to be back.”

The Donna field has grown steadily from a regional field in its inaugural year to one that attracts some of the top collegiate golfers from around the country to the Hill City.

Rogowicz, a former Porter Cup champion, has kept her summers busy since graduating from Penn State. She is an investment analyst and plays several amateur tournaments over the summer months, and she makes sure to carve out four days in late June to travel to Lynchburg for this event.

Rogowicz is scheduled to play in the North & South Women’s Amateur Championship at Pinehurst next month alongside fellow competitors in The Donna, including Virginia’s Riley Smyth, Georgia’s Caroline Craig, North Carolina’s Nicole Adam and Virginia Tech signee Morgan Ketchum.

Ketchum is one of six players in the field who have qualified for the U.S. Girls’ Junior championship. James Madison signee Maria Atwood, Western Kentucky signee Sydney Hackett, Missouri signee Melanie Walker, and high schoolers Macy Pate and Ellen Yu locked up their spots in qualifiers.

“It’s a good way to prove yourself that I know I can compete and I know that I’m good,” said Walker, who was named USA Today’s national high school female golfer of the year following the 2020-21 season. “It’s just knowing you can go out there and prove yourself and play good. … Anybody in this field can go out and do really well. You’ve got to respect the field and the players.”

Walker and Hackett have been four-ball teammates (Walker attended Robinson Secondary School and Hackett graduated from Rock Ridge High School), and they advanced to the quarterfinals of the USGA Women’s Amateur Four-Ball championship.

Jessica Spicer, a 2021 Virginia Tech graduate, is coming off a win with her sister, Sarah, in the VSGA Women’s Four-Ball Championship last year, and they also reached the Round of 16 in the USGA Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship.

Spicer is making her first appearance in The Donna. She and UVa’s Smyth were scheduled to play at Boonsboro in 2021 when Tech and UVa were meeting in a Commonwealth Clash, but inclement weather canceled that event.

The two were classmates with players familiar with Boonsboro’s layout (Connor Burgess at Virginia Tech and Jimmie Massie at UVa), and they have gone back to their notes from 2021 for how to attack the course.

“I’m super excited to play in it. I heard from a lot of people that this was a great tournament and they really enjoyed it,” Spicer said. “Obviously just looking at the names in the field, I was pretty excited to have some good competition.”

The Friday and Saturday practice rounds were crucial for those making their debuts at Boonsboro. Spicer referred to the layout as a “hilly, old-fashioned style golf course,” and Craig said she’s learned to be strategic off the tee to avoid the rough and have a better look at the small greens.

The rounds were especially crucial for Begley, who is more accustomed to playing on the flatter 18-hole layouts in Oklahoma and Texas. She carries the advantage of experience with undulating greens, because Oklahoma State’s home course, Karsten Creek Golf Club, features a similar look to Boonsboro.

But the fairway slopes are what she’s not used to playing in her home state.

“The course definitely has some defenses with the greenside bunkers, and the putting greens are very small,” she said of Boonsboro. “The course is definitely a test of short game.”

There are two names to keep an eye on in the Donna and Senior divisions:

Emerson Roychoudhury: The 13-year-old Leesburg native is playing in the Donna Division. She finished fourth in the age 12-13 division of the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship held at Augusta National Golf Club on April 3.

Andrea Miller: The defending Senior Division champion is riding a wave of momentum heading into the tournament. She shot 2-over 144 to win the 25th VSGA Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship by a record-setting 14 strokes over Katie Cox. Cox and two-time Senior Division champion Joan Gardner also are in the field.

