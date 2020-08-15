Dennis Carter returns to the local sports scene, this time on the radio

In its current format, Roth said “The Sportsline” will focus mostly on Lynchburg-area sports. He’d thought for years about hosting a show with Carter. One day after Carter retired, Roth gave him a ring.

“And Regina [Carter] said, ‘How quickly and for how long can you get him out of the house?’” Roth recalled with a laugh.

For Carter, nothing can take the place of TV. After a four-year stint on radio and at the Danville Register & Bee, he began his television career — for which he seemed destined — at WSET in 1983.

Now, the part-time radio work offers him a chance to break free from his just-the-facts TV persona. He can offer his opinion, add commentary and laugh and joke more often.

“I needed to lighten up a little bit, to be honest,” Carter said. “I think at first I was a little too tight, afraid to give my opinion because that was different. But Rich has loosened me up a bit, because he knows our job is not just to give the facts but to entertain people. They might be in their cars after working a long day at the office and they want to be entertained a little.”

Or as Roth put it, “an escape from reality.” He believes he and Carter already have developed a strong chemistry for listeners seeking to unwind.