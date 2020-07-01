Baseball fans across America were let down Tuesday evening when the inevitable news broke. Minor League Baseball and its quirky theme nights, giveaways and its offer of affordable entertainment will not happen in 2020.
That means no Hillcats games in Lynchburg this year. Professional baseball, for the first time in more than five decades, will not be a summer staple in the Hill City.
“We were hoping by this time we could be the thing to help the community heal,” said Chris Jones, president and general manager of the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Cleveland Indians.
Baseball and sports have a way of bringing hope amid trying circumstances, but the opportunity for that was dashed this week.
Sports governing bodies worldwide are grappling with how to best return from months-long layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Major League Baseball, after months of arguments between owners and the players, finally found a way to come back — albeit for a shortened season and without fans starting July 22.
Members of the Hillcats organization and its fans hoped for a similar outcome, with at least some semblance of a season. But with the MLB deciding it would not provide players to minor league affiliates, that was not to be.
Baseball in Lynchburg, without players, would only be a nicely manicured, but empty, field.
So no games means area residents and visitors have 70 fewer chances to get outside on spring and summer nights. An affordable entertainment option, with ticket prices sometimes falling as low as $2, is gone, and the 1,000-plus people that routinely attended games have had to find other things to fill their nights.
Fans are missing out on bobblehead giveaways and fireworks displays, themed nights, on-field activities and awareness days dedicated to Autism and cancer causes.
At Bank of the James Stadium, the new name for the Hillcats’ home, fans would have been able to interact with Jeff Raymond, the Hillcats’ director of fan entertainment and game day emcee who had a platform on the concourse built as his home base this year.
But his booth, complete with railings made from baseball bats, and all that public address equipment that sits in view of spectators rather than tucked inside the press box, will go unused in 2020.
Without a season, the organization’s chance to make history in the Hill City was put on hold.
Maura Sheridan was set to make her debut as the Hillcats’ full-time radio broadcaster this year, and become the first woman ever to hold the job in Lynchburg.
“It was really exciting for me to [get a chance to] run a broadcast the way I want to,” Sheridan said. “It sounded super fun to do it for a full baseball season.”
Sheridan called the Lynchburg gig her “first break” as a full-time baseball play caller. She’d hoped to build on the progress the Carolina League has made the past two seasons, when women started making their way into the booth.
“Obviously it’s just pretty tough for everyone in Minor League Baseball, period,” Sheridan added. “We all have this dream, and don’t make a lot of money trying to live it out, but we’re all so passionate about it.”
Sheridan and fellow broadcasters held a Zoom call to commiserate over their lost opportunity Tuesday night, but in an interview Wednesday, she also pointed to the plights of others inside minor league organizations — the front office workers and hourly employees who make game days possible, and the players who are chasing after their big-league aspirations.
In addition to the 70 games they would have played at Calvin Falwell Field, those players also would have had a shot to play in another contest in Lynchburg: the Carolina League All-Star game. The 2020 edition of the event was set for Bank of the James Stadium in June, when it would have made its return to Lynchburg for the first time in 25 years.
That event and all those game-day prospects can be added to the never-ending list of virus victims.
The Hillcats organization itself, as a result, is doing its best to stay afloat.
Instead of minor league games, the stadium has been home to a couple travel ball tournaments in June — with proper distancing and other safety measures in place. And this weekend, area high school seniors will play in a farewell game, the Ronnie Roberts Senior Classic, with 1,000 spectators filling seats in a socially distanced manner.
Those events, with limited attendance, have helped the Hillcats’ bottom line some, after the organization missed out on revenue from ticket sales and concessions.
“Doing these little events are kind of stopping the bleeding — or slowing the bleeding down is a better way to put it — but it’s just crushing for a business like this,” Jones said.
“It’s saving two jobs. Basically, I didn’t have to furlough two people.”
That means the few front office staffers who have still come out to the empty stadium this spring and summer are wearing multiple hats. Jones has helped out as a de facto grounds crew member, and others help with concessions. Without many hourly employees around, they’ll likely take on those same roles again this weekend.
Jones said the Hillcats are “OK” because they, like some other MiLB organizations, were proactive and creative in trying to line up events for the stadium before the 2020 termination was made official Tuesday.
Now, as they set about contacting season ticket holders, sponsors and other groups who planned to attend games this year, organization staffers are trying to move forward, hoping 2021 brings better luck and those familiar sounds — the crack of the bat, “Let’s go Hillcats” chants, walk-up songs and that well-known tune: “Take me out to the ball game; take me out to the crowd.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.