Foster, Sampedro hold one-shot lead after Fox Puss first round

Connor Burgess hadn’t yet woken up Friday morning when he received a text message from Clifford Foster. The message contained a video showing Foster’s third shot at Boonsboro Country Club’s par-4 15th.

The VCU junior was nestled into the rough down the left side of the fairway and had 145 yards to the hole. Foster used a pitching wedge to get out of the rough, and the ball landed on the green and rolled into the cup for an improbable birdie.

That shot was the highlight of Foster’s 2-under 69 that has him perched in a tie for first on the Fox Puss Invitational leaderboard. He and Dominic Sampedro have a one-shot lead over Jimmy Delp on a day in which low scores were hard to come by.

“I just played steady, didn’t do anything crazy,” Foster said. “ … I just played steady, and it felt good. My game’s been solid for the last few months. It felt good putting it all together.”

Foster was in the second group that teed off from No. 10 at 7:40 a.m., and he wasted little time racking up the birdies on a chilly morning. He had four birdies on his front nine and was at 3 under at the turn. Back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 5 and 6 moved him back to 1 under, but he rebounded by securing a birdie at No. 9 to move into the early clubhouse lead.

"I’m swinging it good, putter’s good, so just stay steady and not try to do anything too crazy and see what happens," Foster said of his approach heading into the weekend.

Sampedro joined Foster in the lead with a strong finish to his round. He birdied three of his last eight holes to get to 2 under. That stretch included him making one of the six birdies recorded at the challenging par-3 fifth.

“First couple of holes on my back nine were a little difficult,” Sampedro said. “I didn’t put myself in a great spot, but I kind of kept it decent and then made a couple of birdies and just kind of made a couple of good up and downs and got in at 2 under.”

Foster and Sampedro recorded two of the six under-par rounds across all three divisions Friday. The cooler temperatures and somewhat windy conditions played a factor. The pin placements made each golfer have to get a proper read on the putt, or the putts were going to trickle away from the hole if they missed.

“It was just tough to get it close to where they had the pins today,” said Connor Burgess, who made 16 pars as part of an even-round 71 to sit two shots back in a tie for fourth.

"I hit a lot of good putts, but with having to play so much break and not being too close to the hole all day, two-putts are good out here," he added.

Delp had an eagle at the par-5 third to highlight his 1-under round, and he sits alone in third.

Jack Adkins is tied with Burgess for fourth. University of Virginia teammates Liam Powderly and Matthew Monastero, 2015 Fox Puss champion Tom Lawton and Vijay Powell are tied for sixth at 1 over.

Ryan Stinnett, Allen Clark, David Stanford and Nate Faulkner are tied for 10th at 2 over.

Stinnett, the 2008 Fox Puss champion and last year’s runner-up, made the turn at 5 over. His goal was to get to at least four shots back heading into the weekend.

“On the back, I thought, if I can get it back to 2 over, because I saw the leaders were at 2 under. I said, ‘If you get to 2 over, you have a shot,’” Stinnett said. “ … I’m at least in the game for now.”

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze spent Thursday in Las Vegas with former Flames quarterback Malik Willis for the first round of the NFL Draft. Freeze took a red-eye flight out of Vegas that left at 1 a.m. local time, and he arrived in plenty of time to participate in his first Fox Puss.

Freeze, playing in the Senior Division, shot 7 over on the front with a trio of double bogeys, then settled in with five straight pars on the back. He closed with his fourth double bogey of the round, a birdie, bogey and par to finish at 9 over.

“If I just limit those to bogeys, I shoot a solid round,” he said. “I’m looking forward to playing the next two days. It’s in great shape, I think I can make a lot of putts. Excited about coming back tomorrow and playing.

“Truthfully, my goal was to shoot in the 70s all three days and hopefully I can bounce back and throw a low 70 one of these last two days,” he added.

Freeze is seven shots back of Senior Division leader Scott Garrison.

Garrison’s round of four birdies and two bogeys has him one shot ahead of Jon Hurst.

James Angel shot 2-under 69 with three birdies and one bogey to hold a two-shot lead in the Super Senior Division. Harry Thomas and Tim Vigotsky are tied for second.

