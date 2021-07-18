Fredericksburg defeats Lynchburg to earn series split

Four Fredericksburg relievers combined for an impressive performance at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday as the FredNats earned a six-game series split with Lynchburg by defeating the Hillcats 6-2.

FredNats starter Karlo Seijas lasted four innings and was charged with two earned runs on six hits during his no-decision outing, in which he fanned six and walked one.

But he gave way to a suddenly fierce bullpen, as Trey Turner, Gilberto Chu, Troy Stainbrook and Tyler Yankosky held the Hillcats hitless over the final five innings, combing for six additional strikeouts and just one walk (by Turner, who earned the victory to improve to 1-0).

Lynchburg's Julian Escobedo smacked a double to left in the bottom of the first that scored Christian Cairo and Alexfri Planez hit his eighth home run of the season to right in the bottom of the fourth.

Hillcats right fielder Korey Holland went 2 for 3, but all the team's damage was done against Seijas. The Lynchburg defense, meanwhile, committed four errors on the day, resulting in two unearned runs.

Starter Josh Wolf, a 6-foot-3, 20-year-old Texan, was saddled with the loss. He fell to 0-3 after allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits across five innings. He walked one and struck out six.