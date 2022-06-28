Future Hokie Ketchum edges former Hokie Spicer to win Donna Andrews Invitational

The 18th green at Boonsboro Country Club hadn’t been Morgan Ketchum’s friend. She faced lengthy birdie and par putts during the three rounds, and none found the bottom of the cup. Whether it was a misread or the putt burning the edge, Ketchum left No. 18 frustrated.

The Ronald Wilson Reagan (N.C.) High School graduate had a chance at redemption at No. 18 in a playoff Tuesday to win the Donna Andrews Invitational. The 6-inch putt rolled true and she was able to finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Ketchum, a future Virginia Tech women’s golfer, made a clutch par putt at No. 18 to edge former Hokie Jessica Spicer in the first playoff hole to cap an entertaining final round in which the pair traded haymakers through birdies and clutch par saves.

It was the first playoff in the tournament’s four-year history after Ketchum and Spicer shot 8 under through 54 holes.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ketchum said.

Ketchum, who missed a lengthy, sweeping par putt at No. 18 just minutes prior that led to the playoff, chipped from just off the front edge of the green to within 6 inches above the hole to set up the tap-in par attempt.

That forced Spicer, who was in a greenside bunker, to aim for the hole on her third shot. An awkward stance prevented the 2021 Virginia Tech graduate from putting a delicate touch on the blast from the bunker, and it rolled to about 7 feet above the hole.

Spicer’s par putt rolled by to set up Ketchum’s winner.

“I just kind of flew it a little bit farther than I wanted to. I had a little bit of an awkward stance and so I just didn’t quite catch it the way that I wanted to,” Spicer said. ”It was going to be a delicate little shot, but I gave myself a putt at it and misread it a little bit, which is unfortunate. It happens.”

Spicer, the co-leader after the first two rounds, trailed by two strokes heading into the 54th hole. She used a hybrid from the fairway to set up a birdie attempt from just off the front edge of the green. Meanwhile, Ketchum had to blast out of a bunker and was left with the lengthy par putt.

Spicer’s putt rolled into the cup for birdie to put the pressure on Ketchum.

“I knew I didn’t have a great lie back in the fairway and so I chose to kind of just lob the hybrid up there,” Spicer said. “I knew I just wanted to give myself a chance.

“When I took the flag out, I wasn’t thinking about anything but making it. To actually do that, that was really awesome. It would have been great if I could have won in the playoff, but it’s just great to have moments like that to look back on.”

Spicer opened her final round with three consecutive birdies to take the overall lead at 7 under. She cooled off a bit as Ketchum’s putting started to heat up.

Ketchum needed a meager 10 putts to complete her front nine. She only two-putt on No. 7, and she rolled in birdies at Nos. 1, 3, 5, 8 and 9 to move to 8 under and take a one-shot lead over Spicer.

“It was really good,” Ketchum said. “I just was able to stay out of trouble and give myself a lot of opportunities.”

Ketchum increased her lead to three shots by converting on her eagle opportunity at No. 12. Her tee shot landed on the front of the green and rolled to within 10 feet. She calmly sank her eagle putt as Spicer had to settle for par.

Ketchum moved to 10 under and led Spicer by three shots.

“I was just talking to Aloysa [Margiela Atienza] and I was saying after she made that eagle, it’s kind of like, OK, I guess we’re playing for second today because she was just on fire,” Spicer said of Ketchum. “Then I bounced back and birdied the next two holes and kind of gave myself a chance. You just have to take it one shot at a time in golf and it’s not over until it’s over.”

Spicer made an 8-foot birdie at the par-3 13th and tapped in a 4-inch birdie at No. 14 to move to 9 under.

Ketchum, who needed 17 putts to complete the back nine and the playoff, two-putted both holes for pars to remain at 10 under.

Ketchum and Spicer both bogeyed No. 15 after their respective second shots ran off the back of the green, and Spicer three-putted for bogey at No. 16 to fall two shots back.

The two converted on difficult downhill putts at the par-3 17th to preserve par.

“It was really fun. Morgan and I walking off that green, we kind of looked at each other and smiled and we were just kind of like this is how it’s going to be today just matching each other, which was really fun,” Spicer said. “I really like Morgan a lot and am happy for her.”

The victory is the second for Ketchum this summer. She previously won the Vicki DiSantis Junior Girls’ Championship in early May, and has more tournaments on the docket before she heads to Blacksburg to begin her college career with the Hokies.

“It’s really exciting just because I didn’t play too well here last time, so it’s great to see the improvement,” Ketchum said after finishing in a tie for 40th in the 2020 Donna Andrews Invitational. “ … I’m just really excited to see that my game is trending in the right direction for college.”

Defending champion Jackie Rogowicz and Atienza tied for third at 5 under. Sydney Hackett finished fifth at 4 under.

Macy Johnson led wire-to-wire and won the Donna Division with a three-day total of 8 over.

Susan West shot back-to-back 2-under 70s and finished at even par to win the Senior Division by four shots over defending champion Andrea Miller.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.