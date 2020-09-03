Allara holds off Lynchburg's Bendall to win VSGA Super Senior Stroke Play Championship

Pars were the name of the game Thursday in the final round of the VSGA Super Senior Stroke Play Championship at Danville Golf Club, and Jack Allara played the game perfectly over a five-hole stretch on the back nine.
Allara, a Roanoke native, recovered from back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12 thanks to a steady dose of pars. That stretch allowed him to hold off Lynchburg native Rick Bendall and Tim Vigotsky by one stroke to win the 65-69 age division of the championship.
Allara, who has won the Fox Puss senior title four times, in 2013, ’15, ’16 and ’19, finished the two-day tournament at 6-over 146.
Bendall and Vigotsky both shot 7 over.
Lynchburg’s John Bruce finished in a tie for eighth at 13 over. Forest’s Bert Allen, who finished runner-up in the event last year, placed 11th at 14 over.
Bedford’s Tommy Clayton and Lynchburg’s Keith Austin finished 24th and 25th, respectively.
Allara and Bendall were two of three players tied for the first-round lead at 3-over 73.
Allara was even on the front nine and held a three-shot lead over Bendall after Bendall bogeyed No. 10.
Bendall closed the gap to one following Allara’s back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 11 and 12, both par 4s, but was unable to move into a tie.
Bendall went bogey-bogey-birdie-bogey-birdie as Allara made five straight pars, allowing Allara to have the breathing room to bogey No. 18 and still record the victory.
Randy Leyshon, who was tied with Allara and Bendall after the first round, shot 13 over Thursday and finished 12th.
