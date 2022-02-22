Boonsboro's Blankinship set to be inducted into Virginia Golf Hall of Fame

H.M. Blankinship claimed two nicknames during his life. The first, “Bunny,” is the part of his name that adorns the trophy handed to the Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur champion each year.

People in the Lynchburg area, specifically those who knew him during his time as a member at Boonsboro Country Club, called him by an entirely different nickname. “Fox” is a name that has become synonymous with one of the state’s premier amateur events, the Fox Puss Invitational.

Blankinship, no matter whether you called him “Bunny” or “Fox,” will add another distinction to his legacy on the golf course: Hall of Famer.

Blankinship and five others will be inducted into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame on Oct. 19 at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. Blankinship, who died in 1972, will be posthumously honored. The class includes Grace Anne Braxton, Galen Hill, Jack Isaacs, Lily Harper Martin and Phil Owenby, and is the largest class since the inaugural induction in 2016.

Blankinship is being recognized for his role in the VSGA’s development after World War II. He served as the eighth president of the VSGA’s all-volunteer board of directors in 1959-60, and he was the organization’s first executive secretary for 10 years before his death in 1972.

He and fellow Boonsboro clubmate Charles Hancock had the Fox Puss Invitational named after them when the tournament began in 1971. Hancock also served as president of the VSGA in 1969-70.

Blankinship is the third person with Boonsboro ties to be inducted into the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame. Vinny Giles was part of the inaugural class, and Donna Andrews was inducted the following year.