Burgess, Tinsley post low rounds to open VSGA state amateur

Connor Burgess shot 3 under and did not record a bogey over his final 10 holes Monday to finish in a tie for ninth after the opening round of the Virginia State Golf Association Amateur Championship at the Country Club of Petersburg.

Burgess, a senior at Virginia Tech, is one of six players tied for ninth at 3 under, and they trail University of Virginia’s Sam Jung by four shots.

The stroke play portion of the tournament concludes Tuesday, and the top 32 players will advance to match play.

There will be two rounds of match play Wednesday, followed by the quarterfinals and semifinals Thursday. The 36-hole final match is scheduled for Friday.

Burgess and Amherst’s Marshall Tinsley are the only two locals currently in position to advance to match play.

Tinsley, the 2019 VSGA Mid-Amateur champion, shot 2 under and is in a tie for 15th.

Garnet Manley III is in a tie for 42nd at 1 over, Isaac Simmons is in a tie for 57th at 2 over, Ryan Stinnett and Luke Libbey are in a tie for 71st at 3 over, and Adam Marshall is in a tie for 93rd at 5 over.