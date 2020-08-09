Clarke cruises to third straight CVWGT title

Coty Clarke held an insurmountable lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Central Virginia Women’s Golf Tournament at Hat Creek Golf Course in Brookneal.
She didn’t need to play spectacularly to hold off the field. Instead, she played smoothly and cruised to her third consecutive CVWGT title.
Clarke fired a 5-over 77 in Sunday’s final round and finished with a three-day total of 1-under 215 to win by seven strokes over Carmela Tardy.
Tardy, the 2016 CVWGT champion, shot 71 Sunday to move from third to second.
Danielle Lawton, who held the first-round lead after posting a 4-under 68 Friday at Boonsboro Country Club, finished third at 8-over 224.
Laura Leski and Eric Bottoms finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
Clarke trailed Lawton by one shot after Friday’s round, then seized control at Ivy Hill Golf Club. Clarke posted the only round under par in Saturday's second round with a 3-under 69 — eight shots better than any other golfer — and led by 13 shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
Clarke held a 14-shot lead after the second round last year on her way to her second straight CVWGT crown.
Robin Burge edged Debbie Reynolds by one shot to win the first flight. Cary McFadden, Nancy Campbell and Brenda Jordan won the second, third and fourth flights, respectively. Linda Mason was the super senior winner.
Joyce Drugan won the Todd-Winks Division title by six shots over Shelvie Wood.
