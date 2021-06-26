Drinkard, fresh off stellar 2021 college season, hopes for strong showing in Donna Andrews Invitational

Jillian Drinkard’s struggles on the greens during the 2020 Donna Andrews Invitational turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Appomattox native.

Those three rounds at Boonsboro Country Club led to her switching her putter in September. Her old one was gone and replaced with the TaylorMade Spider entering her junior season at Methodist University.

The change paid dividends in Drinkard’s stellar collegiate season.

Now she’s hoping it will help out in her third appearance in The Donna.

Drinkard is part of a loaded 97-player field for the three-round tournament that begins Sunday.

“That has been huge for my game,” Drinkard said. “That putter has done an amazing thing for me.”

Drinkard shot 18-over par in the 2020 Donna. That was her only tournament of the summer as she focused on her internship at the Patterson Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Her college season went much better, to say the least.

Drinkard won five times, led Methodist to a national championship and was named the Division III player of the year.

Her entire game improved as she gained confidence.