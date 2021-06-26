Drinkard, fresh off stellar 2021 college season, hopes for strong showing in Donna Andrews Invitational

Jillian Drinkard’s struggles on the greens during the 2020 Donna Andrews Invitational turned out to be a blessing in disguise for the Appomattox native.
Those three rounds at Boonsboro Country Club led to her switching her putter in September. Her old one was gone and replaced with the TaylorMade Spider entering her junior season at Methodist University.
The change paid dividends in Drinkard’s stellar collegiate season.
Now she’s hoping it will help out in her third appearance in The Donna.
Drinkard is part of a loaded 97-player field for the three-round tournament that begins Sunday.
“That has been huge for my game,” Drinkard said. “That putter has done an amazing thing for me.”
Drinkard shot 18-over par in the 2020 Donna. That was her only tournament of the summer as she focused on her internship at the Patterson Country Club in Fairfield, Connecticut.
Her college season went much better, to say the least.
Drinkard won five times, led Methodist to a national championship and was named the Division III player of the year.
Her entire game improved as she gained confidence.
She kept her driver, a TaylorMade M6, and it paid dividends. That club, she said, is staying in her bag after she changed putters.
“My driving accuracy has really improved,” Drinkard said. “I’ve been hitting more fairways, which has allowed me to hit more greens. I’m actually allowing myself to get into closer proximity to the hole.”
Drinkard tees off from No. 1 at 12:10 p.m. Sunday with Xavier signee Kara Carter and SMU rising senior Katie James. James won the Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur Championship and the Western Pennsylvania Golf Association Amateur in 2020.
In addition to Drinkard, here are other players to keep an eye on:
» Beth Lillie: The defending champion of The Donna is coming off a strong fourth season at the University of Virginia. She shot even par and finished in a tie for ninth in the NCAA championships. Lillie was named an honorable mention All-American by the WGCA.
» Becca DiNunzio: Finished runner-up to Lilie in the 2020 Donna. The Virginia Tech sophomore was named the Virginia State Golf Association women’s player of the year in 2020 and also won the VSGA women’s stroke play championship. She and teammate Emily Mahar were the first Hokies to be named All-ACC in the 2021 season.
» Lauren Greenlief: The most distinguished golfer in the field. The UVa alumna won the inaugural Amateur Golf Alliance Women’s Amateur last October, and she’s a former USGA women’s Mid-Amateur champion, two-time VSGA women’s amateur champion and four-time VSGA women’s stroke play champion.
» Jordan Cornelius: The rising senior at Towson won the Maryland State Women’s Amateur Championship in 2020. She finished in a tie for seventh in the Kingsmill Intercollegiate this past collegiate season.
» Alexis Florio: The Columbia University senior won the 2020 Rhode Island Golf Association’s women’s amateur championship.
» Xiaolin Tian: The graduate student at the University of Maryland won the 2020 Maryland State Women’s Open Championship. She was a second-team All-Big Ten selection and finished fifth overall at the Big Ten championship.