Hurst and Brittain make putts down the stretch to win VSGA Senior Four-Ball

“Throwing that in there definitely helped,” Hurst said.

“If he can make that, it changes everything going into 17 and 18,” Derisio said. “That’s what we’re hoping.”

Hurst’s birdie putt was one of five made by the duo over the final seven holes. They both converted on their birdie attempts at No. 12. Brittain birdied Nos. 14 and 17, while Hurst recorded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16.

His birdie at No. 15 extended their lead to three strokes after the groups were separated by two shots for the first five holes of the back nine.

Brittain recorded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to break a tie between them at 11 under, and he and Hurst used consistent play to surge ahead as first-round leaders Ron Clatterbuck and Rich Buckner struggled.

Clatterbuck and Buckner had nine birdies, one eagle and one bogey in carding a first-round 62. They combined for four birdies and three bogeys Tuesday to finish in a four-way tie for third at 12 under.

They lost the lead after recording back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8.