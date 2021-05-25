Hurst and Brittain make putts down the stretch to win VSGA Senior Four-Ball

Carlos Aranda spent several minutes carefully studying the 16th green Tuesday. He walked around on both sides of the spacious green and did his best not to show the pressure he had on his shoulders as he lined up his eagle putt.
This was the chance for Aranda and Danny Derisio to take one or two shots off the lead held by Jon Hurst and Buck Brittain. And with two challenging holes remaining, Aranda knew how critical his upcoming putt was to his team’s chances.
Hurst, though, added to that pressure with yet another key putt that epitomized his team’s strong play on the back nine.
Hurst calmly drained a 10-footer for birdie at No. 16, Brittain followed with another birdie at the par-3 17th, and the duo claimed their first Virginia State Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship at Boonsboro Country Club.
Hurst and Brittain finished with a two-day total of 18-under 126, five shots ahead of Aranda and Derisio.
“I thought 16 was the difference,” Derisio said.
Hurst’s birdie putt moved his group to 17 under, and Aranda needed to convert on his eagle attempt to trim the deficit to two strokes heading into the final two holes.
He missed the eagle putt, and with Derisio already in with an up-and-down save for birdie, the deficit remained at three.
“Throwing that in there definitely helped,” Hurst said.
“If he can make that, it changes everything going into 17 and 18,” Derisio said. “That’s what we’re hoping.”
Hurst’s birdie putt was one of five made by the duo over the final seven holes. They both converted on their birdie attempts at No. 12. Brittain birdied Nos. 14 and 17, while Hurst recorded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16.
His birdie at No. 15 extended their lead to three strokes after the groups were separated by two shots for the first five holes of the back nine.
Brittain recorded back-to-back birdies at Nos. 8 and 9 to break a tie between them at 11 under, and he and Hurst used consistent play to surge ahead as first-round leaders Ron Clatterbuck and Rich Buckner struggled.
Clatterbuck and Buckner had nine birdies, one eagle and one bogey in carding a first-round 62. They combined for four birdies and three bogeys Tuesday to finish in a four-way tie for third at 12 under.
They lost the lead after recording back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 7 and 8.
“We messed up a few fairly easy opportunities. It’s just as simple as that,” Buckner said. “You’ve got to take advantage of certain things and then it just went sideways from there.”
While Hurst and Brittain cleaned up their birdie opportunities Tuesday, they both agreed a par save at the par-3 13th helped keep momentum on their side.
Brittain was already in with a bogey, and Hurst faced a challenging 4-foot downhill putt for par that would keep the pair at 14 under.
Hurst sank his putt, and that started the stretch of four consecutive birdies to extend their lead.
“That was a big putt,” Brittain said.
“It was pretty tight then,” Hurst explained. “That was a pretty big putt because that would have been a momentum swing if they make par and we make bogey there.”
Hurst and Brittain previously won the Fox Puss Invitational at Boonsboro in 2009 and 2012, respectively, and the Senior Four-Ball Championship was their first title together.
“It’s an awesome place,” Hurst said of Boonsboro. “It’s a great golf course. It’s not overly long, but it’s penalizing if you don’t hit it in the right spot.”
Brittain claimed his fourth VSGA senior championship to go along with two Senior Opens of Virginia and one Senior Amateur. Hurst had won the VSGA Multi-Format Team senior division title with Keith Decker in 2019.
The groups tied for third included Andy Heye and Buddy Patch, 2020 champions Keith Decker and Roger Newsom, and Steve and Jay Serrao.