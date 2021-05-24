Late run gives Clatterbuck and Buckner lead at VSGA Senior Four-Ball

Ron Clatterbuck and Rich Buckner were cruising through Monday’s opening round of the Virginia State Golf Association Senior Four-Ball Championship like several other pairs — consistently making pars with a few birdies sprinkled in.
The duo, though, seemingly was stuck hovering between 5 and 6 under for the first six holes on the back nine, and that number would have put them in a bogged mess with 13 other groups that had similar results in their rounds at Boonsboro Country Club.
They got rolling at the challenging No. 16 and didn’t look back.
Buckner’s eagle at the par-5 16th sparked a three-hole stretch that featured the eagle and two birdies to close their round at 10-under par 62. They lead a trio of groups at 9 under heading into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
Brothers Steve and Jay Serrao, Buck Brittain and Jon Hurst, and Carlos Aranda and Danny Derisio are tied one shot back after they carded 63s.
Brittain, who finished tied for second in the Fox Puss Invitational senior division earlier this month, recorded the shot of the day at the par-3 second. He used a 7 iron on the 171-yard hole, and the ball one-hopped on the green into the hole for the third ace of his career.
He previously made hole-in-ones at the State Open of Virginia at Ballyhack Golf Club and the Valentine Invitational at Hermitage Country Club.
“It was good in the air,” he said. “I can’t see that far and I knew it was going to be close and they said, ‘It went in!’ I’m sitting there looking and I can’t see the ball.”
Buckner kept the late run rolling by converting on his birdie putt at the par-3 17th to move the group into a four-way tie at 9 under.
Clatterbuck’s third birdie of the day at the par-4 18th put the pair ahead heading into Tuesday’s final round, where they are seeking their first VSGA Senior Four-Ball title.
They finished second to Keith Decker and Roger Newsom in the 2020 Senior Four-Ball Championship, but they do have some winning experience on their side. They won the 2019 editions of the Northern Virginia Senior Four-Ball and Golden Horseshoe Four-Ball.
Buckner has finished runner-up two other times in the VSGA Senior Four-Ball with Andy Heye in 2018 and 2016.
Heye and Buddy Patch are in fifth at 7 under.
Brittain and Hurst are the only players in the front four groups that played in the Fox Puss earlier this month. Monday’s conditions — primarily overcast with the sun peeking out from time to time and a few breezes here and there — were drastically different from the howling winds and cooler temperatures that led to higher scores in the three-round invitational April 30 through May 2.
Britain and Hurst said in unison the course was “way different” than earlier this month, adding the fairways are firm because of the lack of rain in the Lynchburg area.
“I do think the rough is a little more penalizing this time around,” Hurst noted.
Consistency off the tee and staying out of the rough are what helped the new pairing of Aranda and Derisio post their 9-under round.
Aranda, a former professional soccer player in Paraguay who took up golf about 10 years ago, stayed in the fairway off the tee to set up birdie and eagle opportunities in his round.
It was his first competitive round at Boonsboro, and he posted four birdies and one eagle against two bogeys.
“He was reading all my putts and it was spot on,” Aranda said of Derisio’s help on the greens. The two are members of Springfield Golf & Country Club. “All my birdies and eagles that I made, he was reading them. It was pretty easy. You hit your line and it’s going in the right spot.”
Jay Serrao matched Aranda’s eagle at No. 10 to help him and his brother post a four-hole stretch in which they recorded three birdies and the eagle.
He used a 6 iron from the fairway on his second shot to land within 6 feet of the cup on No. 10’s large green, and he converted on the eagle attempt to move them to 7 under for the day.