Late run gives Clatterbuck and Buckner lead at VSGA Senior Four-Ball

Britain and Hurst said in unison the course was “way different” than earlier this month, adding the fairways are firm because of the lack of rain in the Lynchburg area.

“I do think the rough is a little more penalizing this time around,” Hurst noted.

Consistency off the tee and staying out of the rough are what helped the new pairing of Aranda and Derisio post their 9-under round.

Aranda, a former professional soccer player in Paraguay who took up golf about 10 years ago, stayed in the fairway off the tee to set up birdie and eagle opportunities in his round.

It was his first competitive round at Boonsboro, and he posted four birdies and one eagle against two bogeys.

“He was reading all my putts and it was spot on,” Aranda said of Derisio’s help on the greens. The two are members of Springfield Golf & Country Club. “All my birdies and eagles that I made, he was reading them. It was pretty easy. You hit your line and it’s going in the right spot.”

Jay Serrao matched Aranda’s eagle at No. 10 to help him and his brother post a four-hole stretch in which they recorded three birdies and the eagle.