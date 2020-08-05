LU's Simmons advances to match play at VSGA Amateur Championship

Liberty University redshirt sophomore Isaac Simmons shot a 2-under 69 Wednesday and finished in a four-way tie for ninth to advance to the match play portion of the VSGA Amateur Championship at River Bend Club in Great Falls.
Simmons, a Huddleston native and Jefferson Forest High School graduate, finished stroke play at 3 under and four shots above the cut line at 1 over.
He opened his round with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 1 and 2 to move to 3 under. Simmons gave a shot back with a bogey at the par-4 No. 6, but steadied his day with 11 straight birdies and a birdie at the par-5 18th to finish tied with Jimmy Taylor, Tyler Gulliksen and Mike Muehr for ninth overall.
Brandon Berry, the first-round leader, and Mark Lawrence Jr., tied for medalist honors at 9 under.
Two other locals, Lee Fisher and Jimmie Massie, missed the cut into match play.
Fisher, a Lynchburg native, shot 3 over Wednesday and finished one shot below the cut line at 2 over. He bogeyed three times on the front nine and gained a shot back with a birdie at the par-4 12th. However, he bogeyed No. 17 and finished with par at the 18th.
Massie began on the back nine and posted three bogeys to fall to 4 over for the tournament. The rising senior at the University of Virginia and E.C. Glass grad made a double bogey at No. 2, had birdies at No. 5 and 8, and bogeyed No. 6 to finish the round at 4 over and post a 5-over score for the two rounds.
The second round of play was moved from Tuesday to Wednesday because of inclement weather.
