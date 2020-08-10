LU's Yaun tied for fifth after first round of U.S. Amateur

From staff reports
Jonathan Yaun spent the majority of July playing in three prestigious amateur tournaments in the region. The Liberty University sophomore finished in the top 10 in two of those events and uncharacteristically struggled in the third and missed the cut.
He was back to his old form Monday in the first round of the U.S. Amateur.
Yaun converted on five birdie opportunities, highlighted with his birdie at No. 18, to post a 4-under 68 and be in a tie for fifth after the first of two rounds of stroke play at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort in Bandon, Oregon.
Yaun is one of five golfers with area ties competing in the U.S. Amateur.
Virginia Tech rising senior Connor Burgess, an E.C. Glass High School graduate, was in a tie for 74th at 2 over through 12 holes. His round did not end before press time.
LU’s Ervin Chang, Alexandre Fuchs and Kieran Vincent each struggled throughout their rounds.
Chang was at 6 over through 16, while Fuchs and Vincent finished the day at 9 over and 10 over, respectively.
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort has two courses — the par-72 Bandon Dunes and par-71 Bandon Trails. Yaun, Burgess and Fuchs played their first rounds at Bandon Dunes, and Chang and Vincent played at Bandon Trails.
Yaun birdied Nos. 1 and 3 to open his round in strong fashion, but surrendered a shot with a bogey at the par-4 No. 10. He rebounded with a birdie at No. 11, then converted on his birdie chances at Nos. 13 and 18 to finish tied with Peru’s Julian Perico for fifth.
McClure Meissner, from Southern Methodist University, shot an 8-under 64 and leads Aman Gupta (Oklahoma State) and Travis McInroe (Baylor) by one shot.
Yaun posted two top-seven finishes in the three events he has played since the sudden conclusion of the 2019-20 college sports season because of the coronavirus.
He placed third in the North and South Amateur Championship and finished seventh in the Sunnehanna Amateur.
His hiccup came in the Western Amateur Championship when he failed to make the cut and finished 81st.
Burgess shot even par on the front nine Monday with a double bogey at No. 5 and birdies at Nos. 8 and 9.
However, the Lynchburg native dropped shots at Nos. 11 and 12 to fall into a 31-way tie for 74th.
That group is one shot back of the projected cut of 1-over par, as the top 64 following today’s second round of stroke play advance to match play.
