Rogowicz capitalizes on DiNunzio's misfortunes to extend lead at Donna Andrews Invitational

Jackie Rogowicz wasn’t concerned at all as her first-round lead seemingly disappeared in a blink of an eye Monday.
Becca DiNunzio, who trailed by two shots entering the Donna Andrews Invitational’s second round, rattled off five birdies in the opening seven holes to take a one shot lead, and the Virginia Tech junior had all of the momentum on her side.
However, three bad approach shots in the next four holes opened the door for Rogowicz to seize control.
Rogowicz took advantage of DiNunzio shooting six-over par over a four-hole stretch to reclaim the lead. The 2019 Porter Cup champion shot a second-round 4-under 68 to take a five-shot lead over DiNunzio into Tuesday’s final round.
Rogowicz is at 10 under for the tournament, while DiNunzio is at 5 under.
Ohio State’s Lauren Peter is the only other player under par at 1 under.
“In the beginning [DiNunzio] was really hot. I was just trying to stay patient and know there’s a lot of birdie holes and anything can happen,” Rogowicz said. “It’s kind of what’s weird about golf.”
The Penn State alumna’s two-shot lead after the first round was gone after a two-shot swing Monday at No. 6.
DiNunzio’s second straight birdie gave her a one-shot lead, and the two both birdied No. 7.
That gave DiNunzio three consecutive birdies and five in the opening seven holes to move to 9 under for the tournament.
“I was just happy to have those birdies,” DiNunzio said.
That is when the momentum swiftly turned into Rogowicz’s favor.
Both golfers’ second shot at the par-4 eighth went off the green on the right side. Rogowicz’s third shot landed within 2 feet of the hole, and DiNunzio had a challenging 5-footer for par.
DiNunzio’s putt came up short, while Rogowicz saved par to move into a tie at 8 under.
DiNunzio’s approach shot at No. 9 went off the back right of the green, and she needed two shots to get onto the green and then two more putts to finish with a double-bogey.
Rogowicz bogeyed the hole, but took the lead at 7 under.
Rogowicz made one of four birdies at the par-4 11th, and DiNunzio made her second double-bogey in a three-hole stretch to fall four shots back.
“I knew the [birdie] run was going to end at some point, but I wish it wasn’t as brutal as it was,” said DiNunzio, the Virginia Tech rising junior who is the reigning Virginia State Golf Association women’s player of the year.
Her tee shot at the 11th hit the cart path and bounced into the rough to the left of the fairway. Her second shot only managed to go about 10 feet, and her third shot bounced over the green to set up a challenging chip onto the green to save par.
“I can come back from a bogey, but from being four more shots given there [on two double-bogeys], that’s hard to come back from,” DiNunzio said. “I’m happy I was able to keep it at least under par today.”
Rogowicz maintained her lead with back-to-back birdies at Nos. 13 and 14, and then had critical par saves at Nos. 15 and 17.
“On those two [par saves], especially 17, once I had my line I just told myself to commit and hit it,” Rogowicz said. “When I do that, typically it’s a good chance they go in. For some reason it’s hard to do sometimes.”
Rogowicz followed up her 23-putt first round with 29 putts in the second round.
She shot 3 under on the back nine and did not record a bogey over the final nine holes.
DiNunzio was the only golfer in Sunday’s first round to shoot a bogey-free back nine.
“I feel like there were a couple of birdie putts that I missed, so making those par putts were huge,” Rogowicz said.
DiNunzio is playing in the final group for the second straight year, and she is the first player in the three-year history of the tournament to play in the final group multiple times.
She trailed second-round leaders Beth Lillie and Ana Tsiros by two shots entering the final round of the 2020 Donna, and kept pace with Lillie until the final five holes in which Lillie pulled away to claim the victory.
This time, she trails Rogowicz by five shots. DiNunzio showed Monday she has the potential to quickly rattle off birdies and has been in the position of trying to catch someone in the final round.
“I don’t really think I’m going to be trying to do anything. I’m just going to be trying to keep doing what I have been doing the last two days, and last year too,” DiNunzio said, “and maybe it will be my day and maybe putts will drop and I won’t have too many bad breaks I can’t come back from. I’m going to stay patient and see what the course gives me.”
Only six players shot under par Monday, which allowed Tomita Arejola (3 under) and Xiaolin Tian (1 under) to move up into a tie for seventh at 3 over.
Methodist rising senior Jillian Drinkard (Appomattox) shot even par and moved into a tie for 11th at 4 over.
University of Lynchburg rising sophomore Emily Brubaker shot even par for the second straight round and leads the Donna Division by four shots over Raquel Walker.
Andrea Miller leads Joan Gardner by one shot in the Senior Division.