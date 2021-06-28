Rogowicz capitalizes on DiNunzio's misfortunes to extend lead at Donna Andrews Invitational

That gave DiNunzio three consecutive birdies and five in the opening seven holes to move to 9 under for the tournament.

“I was just happy to have those birdies,” DiNunzio said.

That is when the momentum swiftly turned into Rogowicz’s favor.

Both golfers’ second shot at the par-4 eighth went off the green on the right side. Rogowicz’s third shot landed within 2 feet of the hole, and DiNunzio had a challenging 5-footer for par.

DiNunzio’s putt came up short, while Rogowicz saved par to move into a tie at 8 under.

DiNunzio’s approach shot at No. 9 went off the back right of the green, and she needed two shots to get onto the green and then two more putts to finish with a double-bogey.

Rogowicz bogeyed the hole, but took the lead at 7 under.

Rogowicz made one of four birdies at the par-4 11th, and DiNunzio made her second double-bogey in a three-hole stretch to fall four shots back.

“I knew the [birdie] run was going to end at some point, but I wish it wasn’t as brutal as it was,” said DiNunzio, the Virginia Tech rising junior who is the reigning Virginia State Golf Association women’s player of the year.