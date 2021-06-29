Rogowicz holds off DiNunzio to win the Donna Andrews Invitational

Becca DiNunzio carefully studied her lie from the rough just off the 18th green and had one thought in mind: Make Jackie Rogowicz earn the Donna Andrews Invitational title.
Rogowicz, clinging to a one-shot lead, had a tricky, sweeping downhill putt for birdie. DiNunzio wanted her chip to either trickle close to the hole or find its way into the cup and shift the pressure squarely onto Rogowicz and her putter.
Rogowicz stood just off the front of the 18th green and did her best to keep her sigh of relief to herself, as DiNunzio’s bump-and-run attempt for birdie ran by the hole.
She could finally envision grasping the championship trophy.
Rogowicz closed Tuesday’s final round with six straight pars, and her steady play allowed her to hold off DiNunzio’s charge and win the third annual Donna Andrews Invitational at Boonsboro Country Club.
Rogowicz is the first wire-to-wire winner of this event.
“It’s awesome,” said Rogowicz, who shot a final-round 73 to finish with a three-day total of 9 under. “A lot of college players [in the field], and Boonsboro is a great course and they do such a nice job running the tournament. It means a lot.”
Rogowicz, the 2019 Porter Cup champion, edged DiNunzio by two shots, and they were the only two golfers to finish the 54-hole tournament with scores under par.
DiNunzio, the reigning Virginia State Golf Association women’s player of the year, cut Rogowicz’s lead to one with a 36-foot birdie putt at No. 16.
That set up a tense final two holes in which each putt was magnified.
“I think that was just all I could ask for is to keep it kind of close coming in,” DiNunzio said after finishing runner-up for the second straight year. “To only have one shot between us, that can change in one or two holes. I was happy to make that to at least give it a go towards the end.”
DiNunzio’s tee shot at 17 landed 12 feet below the hole to set up a birdie opportunity that could have tied Rogowicz.
Her birdie attempt, though, just missed, and the two both made par to preserve Rogowicz's precious one-shot edge heading to No. 18.
“I think I just didn’t set up to it perfectly and I just missed my starting line fractionally, so it came up a fraction low,” DiNunzio said. “I was happy with my putting throughout the day, just I wish I was a little more committed to that one.”
Both players were in the center of the fairway on No. 18. Rogowicz’s approach shot landed on the left side of the green, while DiNunzio’s shot landed in the rough just short of the green on the right side.
DiNunzio’s bump-and-run bounced onto the green and rolled by the hole and stopped above the cup for a difficult downhill putt.
“I expected her to make it or two-putt, so I was trying to make it at all costs,” DiNunzio said. “I don’t really regret that because I knew she was going to two-putt. Below the hole would have been a plus, but I just really wanted to make it.”
Rogowicz’s birdie attempt nearly went into the hole, turning at the last possible moment to burn the right edge and settling 3 feet below the hole.
“I figured she had to make hers and if I make par, that would be good enough,” Rogowicz said. “I wanted to give myself a tap-in. I still had 3 feet, but it was right up the hill. It worked out.”
DiNunzio, for the second straight day, got off to a blistering start on the front nine.
She birdied three of the first six holes and cut a five-shot deficit to one.
Rogowicz extended her lead back to two with a birdie at No. 7, and then both golfers ran into trouble at No. 8 for the second straight day.
Rogowicz’s approach shot landed off the right side of the green in the rough. She attempted to use the bump on the right side of the green to run a chip shot close to the hole, but the ball carried too much speed and ran off the left side of the green.
Her fourth shot, a chip shot, went from the deep rough to the second cut, and she then putted onto the green to set up a challenging 4-footer for double bogey.
DiNunzio, though, was unable to capitalize on the opportunity to either tie or take the lead.
She three-putted for bogey and trailed by one heading to No. 9.
“I definitely think I had a chance because I was able to pick some strokes up on the front nine, and I knew I had to keep it going and maybe a little bit of good fortune could push me through,” DiNunzio said. “To come up just short, I’m pretty happy with it coming in five shots back.”
Amelia McKee, the Western Athletic Conference player of the year from New Mexico State, finished third at 2 over.
Ohio State’s Lauren Peter and Xavier signee Kara Carter finished tied for fourth at 4 over.
Methodist rising senior Jillian Drinkard (Appomattox) shot 1 over in the final round and finished in a seven-way tie for sixth. The Division III national golfer of the year posted her first top-10 finish in The Donna.
“I was hitting fairways and keeping myself in play,” Drinkard said of her six-birdie, seven-bogey final round. “All tournament I was keeping myself in play, and gave myself a lot more looks at birdie today. Some of them fell and some didn’t. Overall, just being really consistent off the tee.”
University of Lynchburg rising sophomore Emily Brubaker held off a final-round charge from Ashnoor Kaur to win the Donna Division by one shot.
Brubaker, the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women’s golf rookie of the year, shot a final-round 73 and finished the three-day tournament at 3 over.
Kaur shot a final-round 4-under 68 for the Donna Division’s only under-par round of the tournament.
Joan Gardner’s attempt to win her third straight Senior Division title came to an end at the 54th hole. Gardner’s bogey at No. 18 opened the door for Andrea Miller, who made par to claim the title by one shot over Gardner.