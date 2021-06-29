Rogowicz holds off DiNunzio to win the Donna Andrews Invitational

“I expected her to make it or two-putt, so I was trying to make it at all costs,” DiNunzio said. “I don’t really regret that because I knew she was going to two-putt. Below the hole would have been a plus, but I just really wanted to make it.”

Rogowicz’s birdie attempt nearly went into the hole, turning at the last possible moment to burn the right edge and settling 3 feet below the hole.

“I figured she had to make hers and if I make par, that would be good enough,” Rogowicz said. “I wanted to give myself a tap-in. I still had 3 feet, but it was right up the hill. It worked out.”

DiNunzio, for the second straight day, got off to a blistering start on the front nine.

She birdied three of the first six holes and cut a five-shot deficit to one.

Rogowicz extended her lead back to two with a birdie at No. 7, and then both golfers ran into trouble at No. 8 for the second straight day.

Rogowicz’s approach shot landed off the right side of the green in the rough. She attempted to use the bump on the right side of the green to run a chip shot close to the hole, but the ball carried too much speed and ran off the left side of the green.