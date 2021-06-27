Rogowicz uses early birdie binge to take first-round lead at Donna Andrews Invitational

DiNunzio, the rising junior at Virginia Tech who is the reigning Virginia State Golf Association women’s player of the year, overcame a slow start and birdied two of her last three holes to finish at 4 under.

Amelia McKee and Victoria Tip-Aucha were the only other players to shoot under par Sunday.

McKee, a junior at New Mexico State, made five birdies on her way to a 3-under round. Tip-Aucha, a rising sophomore at Penn State, made three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 1 under.

“Oftentimes I feel more confident as the round goes on and I get into a better rhythm,” said DiNunzio, who was the only player in the Open Division to play bogey-free on the back nine. “ I think just with a couple of birdies here and there, I was able to just stay consistent and patient, and I think that really helped me on the back nine.”

DiNunzio finished runner-up in last year’s Donna and started Sunday with a bogey at the par-5 No. 3 to fall to 1 over.

Her approach shot at the par-4 No. 6 landed within a foot for a tap-in birdie that got her back to even par and into a rhythm.

She birdied Nos. 7 and 10 and then rattled off five straight pars before the hot finish.