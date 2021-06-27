Rogowicz uses early birdie binge to take first-round lead at Donna Andrews Invitational

Jackie Rogowicz didn’t have “it” during the 2020 Donna Andrews Invitational. It didn’t matter if it was a drive, chip or putt, the Penn State alumna couldn’t hit it right during a miserable three days at Boonsboro Country Club.
Rogowicz spent Sunday hitting everything in the right spot. She was confident off the tee and stayed in the fairway on the 6,302-yard course. When she stepped up to each putt, she read the breaks on the undulating greens with ease and struck the ball with purpose.
She had “it” in spades during the opening round of the 2021 edition of The Donna.
Rogowicz made five birdies and one eagle on the way to a 6-under 66 and a two-shot lead over Becca DiNunzio after a sizzling opening 18 holes in which everything fell her way.
“I feel like I could definitely play well,” Rogowicz said. “I’m putting really well. I feel like I can make any putt I look at, which is a good feeling.”
The 2019 Penn State graduate only made one mistake Sunday with a bogey at the par-3 No. 17 that dropped her back to 6 under.
She more than atoned for that miscue with birdies at Nos. 1, 6, 11, 13 and 16, and she recorded one of two eagles at the par-5 No. 3.
“Sometimes I would just play a little extra break if I felt like I needed to and just get the putt to the hole,” Rogowicz said. “I felt like I wanted to give myself a chance on each putt.”
DiNunzio, the rising junior at Virginia Tech who is the reigning Virginia State Golf Association women’s player of the year, overcame a slow start and birdied two of her last three holes to finish at 4 under.
Amelia McKee and Victoria Tip-Aucha were the only other players to shoot under par Sunday.
McKee, a junior at New Mexico State, made five birdies on her way to a 3-under round. Tip-Aucha, a rising sophomore at Penn State, made three birdies and two bogeys to finish at 1 under.
“Oftentimes I feel more confident as the round goes on and I get into a better rhythm,” said DiNunzio, who was the only player in the Open Division to play bogey-free on the back nine. “ I think just with a couple of birdies here and there, I was able to just stay consistent and patient, and I think that really helped me on the back nine.”
DiNunzio finished runner-up in last year’s Donna and started Sunday with a bogey at the par-5 No. 3 to fall to 1 over.
Her approach shot at the par-4 No. 6 landed within a foot for a tap-in birdie that got her back to even par and into a rhythm.
She birdied Nos. 7 and 10 and then rattled off five straight pars before the hot finish.
“A couple of putts went in and I had some shorter goes at birdie on the par 5s on the back nine, so that really helped the score, too,” DiNunzio said.
Rogowicz entered this tournament riding the momentum of her wildly successful showing in a U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship qualifier June 21 at Sunningdale Country Club in Scarsdale, New York.
She claimed medalist honors by shooting a 6-under 65 with five birdies, one eagle and one bogey to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Am for the second straight year.
“I always work on my game, so just trying to improve,” she explained. “Golf is so hard. It could be anybody’s week. Hopefully I’ll keep it up this week.”
The first-round turnaround was a pleasant sign for Rogowicz, who struggled in last year’s Donna and finished in a tie for 30th at 13-over par.
She made more birdies in Sunday’s first round (five) than she made in all three rounds of the 2020 Donna (four).
“I feel like playing last year, I felt like I could play really well. I just didn’t have it,” Rogowicz said. “I don’t think I was hitting it well, putting it well. I just thinking that I can go low.”
Noelia Adkins, Pin-Wen Lu, Delia Gibbs and Abby Franks are tied for fifth at even par.
Defending champion Beth Lillie shot a 3-over 75 and is in a 12-way tie for 18th.
The highlight of the opening round came in the Donna Division with the first ace in the tournament’s three-year history.
University of Lynchburg rising sophomore Emily Brubaker used an 8-iron on her tee shot at the par-3 No. 5, and the shot landed 3 feet above the hole and rolled back into the cup for her first career hole-in-one.
“There was a bit of a hill and I hit it fairly well, so either way it spun,” Brubaker said of her shot on the 135-yard hole. “Either the golf gods are with me or the course is just being in my favor.”
Brubaker, who was given her Old Dominion Athletic Conference rookie of the year plaque after her round Sunday, shot even-par 72 and leads Macy Johnson by three strokes.
“It was a good round,” Brubaker said.
Andrea Miller and Joan Gardner each shot 1-over 73 and are tied for the Senior Division lead.