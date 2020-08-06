Simmons bows out in VSGA Amateur Championship Round of 16

Liberty University redshirt sophomore Isaac Simmons’ comeback bid to advance in the VSGA Amateur Championship came up just short Thursday at River Bend Club in Great Falls.
Simmons, a Huddleston native, was defeated by David Stanford 1 up in the Round of 16.
Stanford held a comfortable lead at 3 up after winning No. 10, and he held that advantage through No. 15.
Simmons, though, kept the match alive by winning Nos. 15 and 16 to force the pair to play the par-5 No. 18.
The Jefferson Forest High School graduate made birdie at No. 18 for the third time in four rounds during the state amateur, but Stanford matched the birdie to secure the victory and advance to the Round of 8.
Simmons’ Round of 32 victory wasn’t without fireworks, either.
Ryan Bishop and Simmons started on the back nine, and Bishop won Nos. 10, 16 and 18 to take the lead at 3 up.
Simmons cut into the deficit by winning No. 1, but Bishop maintained a 2 up advantage through No. 3.
Simmons then seized momentum by winning three straight holes — Nos. 4 through 6 — to go 1 up on Bishop.
The pair halved No. 7 before Simmons won No. 8 to secure the 2 and 1 triumph.
