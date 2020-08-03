Simmons, Fisher in contention after first round of VSGA Amateur Championship

Loyola (Maryland) rising senior Brandon Berry posted a bogey-free, 5-under 66 and holds a one-shot lead after the first round of stroke play Monday in the VSGA Amateur Championship at River Bend Club in Great Falls.
State Open of Virginia champion Mark Lawrence Jr. and Cameron Moore are both at 4 under.
Local golfers Isaac Simmons and Lee Fisher are in a 10-way tie for 14th at 1 under.
Simmons, a Jefferson Forest graduate and rising redshirt sophomore at Liberty University, started on the back nine in his morning round and moved to 3 under after his birdie at the par-3 No. 3.
The Huddleston native dropped two shots, though, with bogeys at Nos. 4 and 6.
Fisher, a Lynchburg native and Altavista resident, navigated a four-birdie, three-bogey round to be in contention and advance to match play.
He was even at the turn and moved to 2 under following a birdie at No. 8. However, he bogeyed No. 9.
University of Virginia rising senior and E.C. Glass alum Jimmie Massie is in a seven-way tie for 39th at 1 over, and there are 15 golfers in a tie for 24th at even par.
The top 32 following Tuesday's second round of stroke play advance to match play.
Massie was 2 over on the front nine thanks to a triple-bogey at the par-4 No. 2, but rebounded on the back nine with birdies at Nos. 13 and 18.
